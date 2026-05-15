Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE
Excellent start into FY 2026
init reported the best first quarter in the company's history: sales up by ~40% yoy, and EBIT more than tripled. The company confirmed - conservatively - its FY 2026 guidance. We clearly confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 68.00 TP
You can download the research here: INIT20260515k
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2328182 15.05.2026 CET/CEST
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