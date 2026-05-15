Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



15.05.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 15.05.2026 Target price: 68.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Excellent start into FY 2026



init reported the best first quarter in the company's history: sales up by ~40% yoy, and EBIT more than tripled. The company confirmed - conservatively - its FY 2026 guidance. We clearly confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 68.00 TP





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