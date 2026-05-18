Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), France's leading provider of geothermal solutions and Banque des Territoires announce the creation of Francilienne de Géothermie, a company dedicated to the development, financing and operation of geothermal projects in the Île-de-France region. This new entity aims to support local authorities in Île-de-France in decarbonising their district heating networks by taking equity stakes in project companies and supporting them throughout all phases of development, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the facilities.

Francilienne de Géothermie is owned 72% by Arverne Chaleur Froid and 28% by Banque des Territoires. The partners have already committed to mobilising up to €45.1 million in equity to develop five projects, in support of the energy transition in the Île-de-France region.

Through its Heating Cooling solution, Arverne develops a decarbonised geothermal energy, produced and consumed locally with a stable cost, designed for district heating networks and public, residential, industrial or agricultural buildings. Discreet and mostly underground, the installations are designed in close consultation with local stakeholders.

Grégory Van Den Perre, Director of Arverne Heating Cooling, stated:

"Through Francilienne de Géothermie, Arverne and Banque des Territoires are combining industrial expertise and investment capacity to scale up and make geothermal energy a cornerstone of the energy transition in the Île-de-France region, thanks to a discreet, continuous and cost-efficient solution

Marie-Laure Gadrat, Regional Director Île-de-France of Banque des Territoires, added:

"The Banque des Territoires welcomes the creation of Francilienne de Géothermie with the Arverne Group, which strengthens our initiatives and financing in support of geothermal development in the Île-de-France region. We benefit from an exceptional subsurface, particularly with the Dogger aquifer, whose extracted heat is distributed through networks to supply heating to cities and districts across the region. In addition to being environmentally friendly, this energy source is local and ensures stable and competitive prices for users over the long term

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is France's leading provider of geothermal solutions. Leveraging its deep subsurface expertise, Arverne transforms underground natural resources into local heating, cooling and lithium solutions. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne contributes to energy sovereignty through short-loop solutions serving local authorities and industrial customers.

www.arverne.earth

About BANQUE DES TERRITOIRES

Banque des Territoires is one of the business lines of Caisse des Dépôts. It brings together in-house expertise dedicated to local stakeholders. Acting as a single point of entry for its clients, it works alongside all territorial stakeholders: local authorities, public local companies, social housing organisations, legal professions, corporates and financial players. It supports them in delivering projects of public interest by offering a full continuum of solutions: advisory, loans, equity investments, escrow services and banking services. By serving all regions, from rural areas to major metropolitan cities, Banque des Territoires aims to maximise its impact, particularly in terms of ecological transformation and social and territorial cohesion. Banque des Territoires' 37 local offices ensure the deployment of its actions across all metropolitan and overseas territories.

Working together to develop greener and more inclusive regions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518895272/en/

Contacts:

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