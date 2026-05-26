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Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

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WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 08:56
31,980 Euro
+1,07 % +0,340
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,28032,35009:01
0,0000,00008:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARVERNE GROUP
ARVERNE GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP--
ARVERNE GROUP SA10,700+7,00 %
EQUINOR ASA31,980+1,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.