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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 10:27
124,70 Euro
-0,72 % -0,90
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,75124,8010:29
124,75124,8010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 18:48 Uhr
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VINCI strenghtens its presence in Canada with the acquisition of Modern Group of Companies

Nanterre, 18 May 2026

VINCI strenghtens its presence in Canada with the acquisition of Modern Group of Companies

  • Annual revenue of €50 million (CAD 80 million) with a workforce of 160 employees
  • Core activities: roadworks, quarries and production of asphalt mixes
  • Strengthening VINCI Construction's territorial footprint in Eastern Canada

VINCI Construction continues to strengthen its presence in Eastern Canada with the acquisition of Modern Group of Companies. Founded in 1945, the company is firmly established in the Greater Moncton area (New Brunswick), one of Canada's fastest-growing urban regions.

The company's core activities include roadworks and civil engineering. It also benefits from vertical integration, operating two aggregate quarries and producing asphalt mixes. In 2025, it generated a revenue of approximately €50 million (CAD 80 million).

This acquisition represents a strong geographical and operational complementarity with Northern Construction, which joined VINCI Construction in 2022 and is also active in road construction as well as asphalt mix and aggregates production in the provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

A long-standing player in Canada, a country offering strong infrastructure growth potential, the VINCI Group reported revenue of €2.0 billion in 2025 (including €1.6 billion for VINCI Construction and €0.3 billion for VINCI Energies).

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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