Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") held today on 19 May 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the Financial Year 2025 and Discharge from Liability

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for the Company and the Group for 2025. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of Profits

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2025 and that the Company's available earnings shall be carried forward.

Election of Board Members, Auditors, Fees to the Board of Directors and Auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be seven without deputies and that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the AGM re-elected the Board members Anders Jöfelt, Lars Olofsson, Mats?Krantz, Cecilia Wachtmeister, Magnus Jonsson, Maria Hedengren and Andreas Anyuru. All elections for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Anders Jöfelt was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The registered audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as auditor of the Company, and it was noted that Johan Malmqvist will be auditor-in-charge, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid with SEK 720,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, SEK 465,000 to the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 320,000 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors. Remuneration is not paid to Board members employed by the group. Further, remuneration shall be paid with SEK 160,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 70,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 65,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 45,000 to the other member of the Remuneration Committee. The AGM further resolved that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Determination of principles for the appointment of the members of the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the principles for the appointment of the members of the Nomination Committee shall remain unchanged.

Withdrawal of Proposal on Long-Term Incentive Program

The Board of Directors withdrew the proposal regarding a long-term incentive program at the AGM, as the Board had received advance voting instructions indicating that 11.5 per cent of the votes at the meeting would be cast against the proposal, with the result that the required majority would not be achieved. Accordingly, the AGM did not adopt any resolution in respect of the proposal.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on new share issues. The authorisation may be utilised for new issues of shares, which may be made with provisions regarding contribution in cash, in kind or through set-off corresponding to not more than 10 per cent of the registered share capital in the Company at the time of the issue resolution. The subscription price shall be determined on market terms and conditions. However, in order to enable delivery of shares in connection with a cash issue as described above, this may, if the Board of Directors deems it appropriate, be made at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the shares, whereby the issue is directed to an issuing agent that acts as a settlement bank for investors. Deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be possible in connection with future investments in the form of acquisitions of operations, companies, shares in companies or otherwise for the Company's continued expansion. If the Board of Directors resolves on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the rationale shall be that the Board of Directors shall be able to issue shares in the Company to be used as a means of in-kind payment or the right to offset debt or to in a flexible and cost-efficient manner raise capital to use as means of payment or to continuously adjust the Company's capital structure.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/bulletin-from-annual-general-meeting-in-smart-eye-aktiebolag-publ-1168264