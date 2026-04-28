Smart Eye Secures Additional Interior Sensing AI Order with Major Japanese OEM

The new order expands a previously announced vehicle program, adding Smart Eye's Interior Sensing AI to two car models already equipped with Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software from the company. The estimated revenue of the order is at least SEK 60 million based on product life cycle projections.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - a leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Interior Sensing software for the automotive industry, has secured an additional order with a major Japanese vehicle manufacturer to add Interior Sensing AI to two existing vehicle programs.

The order was secured in collaboration with a global Tier 1 supplier and builds on the vehicle programs announced in April 2025, when Smart Eye was selected to deliver DMS software for two new vehicle models. The new agreement adds Interior Sensing AI to both of those vehicle models, further expanding Smart Eye's role within the program.

Interior Sensing AI combines driver and occupant monitoring capabilities, enabling the vehicle to better understand activity and occupant status throughout the cabin. The new order reflects growing demand for solutions that combine driver monitoring with broader in-cabin sensing, and expands Smart Eye's role within an existing customer program.

Production of the models featuring Smart Eye's Interior Sensing AI is scheduled to begin in mid-2027. Based on projected product life cycle volumes, the order is estimated to generate at least SEK 60 million in revenue.

"This is the third OEM choosing cabin monitoring from Smart Eye" says Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "We are once again upselling interior sensing to our DMS customers. This is a solid trend that we expect will accelerate"

Since these two car models were already secured for DMS, Smart Eye has still received a total of 372 design wins from 24 OEMs. With this additional order, Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology has been selected for a total of 12 car models by multiple OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.85 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 24 manufacturers is SEK 5.63 billion.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

+46 70-329 26 98

martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 17:00 CEST.

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Smart Eye Secures Additional Interior Sensing AI Order with Major Japanese OEM

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-secures-additional-interior-sensing-ai-order-with-major-japan-1161919