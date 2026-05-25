Smart Eye Informs About the Outcome of the 2023 Share Rights Program

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

Smart Eye AB (publ) today announces that the company's long-term incentive program, the 2023 Share Rights Program, has been completed in accordance with its established terms.

A total of 426,585 shares have been allotted to participants in the program after the performance target was met. To cover social security costs related to the allotment, an additional 93,700 shares have been sold via a financial intermediary. In total, 520,285 shares have been added through the exercise of warrants from series 2026:1.

The shares are delivered to participants at no cost, in accordance with the terms of the program.

The program was adopted by the annual general meeting on May 2, 2023, and was designed to strengthen Smart Eye's ability to attract and retain key employees within the Group.

The new shares correspond to a dilution of approximately 1.3% percent of the total number of shares in the company.