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WKN: A2DGQ5 | ISIN: SE0009268279 | Ticker-Symbol: SE9
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 17:09
8,290 Euro
+0,85 % +0,070
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART EYE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART EYE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2958,33017:15
8,3108,32017:15
ACCESS Newswire
25.05.2026 16:50 Uhr
131 Leser
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Smart Eye Informs About the Outcome of the 2023 Share Rights Program

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

Smart Eye AB (publ) today announces that the company's long-term incentive program, the 2023 Share Rights Program, has been completed in accordance with its established terms.

A total of 426,585 shares have been allotted to participants in the program after the performance target was met. To cover social security costs related to the allotment, an additional 93,700 shares have been sold via a financial intermediary. In total, 520,285 shares have been added through the exercise of warrants from series 2026:1.

The shares are delivered to participants at no cost, in accordance with the terms of the program.

The program was adopted by the annual general meeting on May 2, 2023, and was designed to strengthen Smart Eye's ability to attract and retain key employees within the Group.

The new shares correspond to a dilution of approximately 1.3% percent of the total number of shares in the company.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
+46 70-329 26 98
martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Smart Eye Informs About the Outcome of the 2023 Share Rights Program

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-informs-about-the-outcome-of-the-2023-share-rights-program-1170313

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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