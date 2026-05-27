Smart Eye and Visteon Introduce LCD Instrument Cluster with Integrated Driver Monitoring at JSAE 2026

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Joint solution positions the DMS camera beneath the display, resolving a key integration challenge for modern cockpit designs.
Smart Eye and Visteon today announced a jointly developed LCD instrument cluster with integrated Driver Monitoring, to be showcased at JSAE 2026 in Yokohama. The solution allows OEMs to place the Driver Monitoring camera directly in front of the driver while maintaining display quality and instrument cluster aesthetics.
Integrating a camera behind an LCD display has been a persistent challenge for OEMs: LCD modules have low transmission for near-infrared light and strongly obscure DMS image quality. The joint solution addresses this by positioning the camera behind the display and designing display optical stack with good transmission and low diffusion, preserving both imaging performance and visual consistency.
The collaboration combines Smart Eye's production-proven Driver Monitoring software, deployed across more than four million production vehicles, with Visteon's expertise in cockpit electronics and display integration.
"LCD instrument clusters introduce a difficult balance for Driver Monitoring systems," said Detlef Wilke, Vice President Innovation & Strategic Partnerships at Smart Eye. "Smart Eye's system-level expertise across the full range of Under-Display Camera (UDC) challenges, combined with Visteon's engagement, has enabled us to jointly develop UDC solutions that are ready for SOP today. This collaboration shows how those challenges can be addressed within a single integrated system while continuing to push the technology forward."
"Maintaining display uniformity while enabling reliable Driver Monitoring imaging required rethinking how the camera integrates with the cluster architecture," said Futoshi Matsumoto, Global Vice President, Display Product Line at Visteon. "It changes how OEMs can approach instrument cluster design when Driver Monitoring no longer has to be treated as a separate hardware element."
Smart Eye will demonstrate the solution at JSAE 2026, May 27-29, North Hall of PACIFICO Yokohama, booth N09. OEMs and partners interested in meeting with Smart Eye during the event can schedule a meeting at: https://smarteye.se/contact/.
For more information:
Lisa Strandvik
Head of Global Marketing, Smart Eye
lisa.strandvik@smarteye.se
About Smart Eye
Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.
In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.
Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.
Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.
Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/
Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.
Attachments
Smart Eye and Visteon Introduce LCD Instrument Cluster with Integrated Driver Monitoring at JSAE 2026
SOURCE: Smart Eye
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/smart-eye-and-visteon-introduce-lcd-instrument-cluster-with-integrated-1170875