Future Market Insights: Global Automotive Brake Shims Market | USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea Lead | Bosch, Brembo, Continental Drive Next-Generation NVH and Smart Braking Technologies

NEWARK, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights, the global automotive brake shims market is entering a strong growth phase, fueled by increasing demand for quieter braking systems, rising electric vehicle production, and the growing integration of intelligent braking technologies. Valued at USD 390 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 640 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to generate an incremental opportunity of approximately USD 250 million, underscoring its strategic importance in next-generation automotive NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) management systems.

For automotive OEMs, braking system suppliers, and investors, brake shims are no longer viewed as secondary components-they are evolving into essential technologies for acoustic optimization, thermal stability, safety enhancement, and connected vehicle performance.

Quick Stats - Automotive Brake Shims Market

Market Size (2025): USD 390 Million

USD 390 Million Forecast Value (2035): USD 640 Million

USD 640 Million CAGR (2025-2035): 5.1%

5.1% Incremental Opportunity: ~USD 250 Million

~USD 250 Million Leading Material Segment (2025): Rubber-Based Brake Shims (34.5%)

Rubber-Based Brake Shims (34.5%) Leading Application Segment (2025): Passenger Vehicles (48.2%)

Passenger Vehicles (48.2%) Top Growth Markets: USA (5.2%), South Korea (5.2%), European Union (5.1%), UK (5.0%), Japan (5.0%)

USA (5.2%), South Korea (5.2%), European Union (5.1%), UK (5.0%), Japan (5.0%) Key Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo S.A., Brembo S.p.A., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

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Executive Insight for Decision Makers

The automotive brake shims market is undergoing a structural transformation toward intelligent, thermally resilient, and acoustically optimized braking systems. As vehicles become increasingly electrified, connected, and software-driven, brake shims are emerging as critical enablers of ride comfort, predictive maintenance, and braking precision.

Companies that fail to invest in advanced NVH materials, sensor-enabled monitoring systems, and EV-compatible shim technologies risk losing competitive advantage across both OEM and aftermarket channels.

Market Momentum: Brake Shims Become Core NVH and Safety Technologies

Three structural forces are accelerating market evolution:

Electric Vehicle Expansion: EVs amplify brake noise due to quieter cabins, increasing demand for advanced damping technologies

EVs amplify brake noise due to quieter cabins, increasing demand for advanced damping technologies Smart Braking Integration: Brake shims are increasingly integrated with IoT-enabled sensors and predictive diagnostics platforms

Brake shims are increasingly integrated with IoT-enabled sensors and predictive diagnostics platforms Ride Comfort Prioritization: Automakers are focusing heavily on smoother, quieter driving experiences across passenger vehicles and premium models

Brake shims are transitioning from passive dampening components into active contributors to vehicle safety, comfort, and connected maintenance ecosystems.

Segment Leadership Defining Market Direction

Rubber-Based Brake Shims (34.5%) dominate due to superior acoustic insulation, thermal resistance, and cost efficiency

dominate due to superior acoustic insulation, thermal resistance, and cost efficiency Passenger Vehicles (48.2%) lead adoption as consumers increasingly prioritize low-noise cabin experiences

lead adoption as consumers increasingly prioritize low-noise cabin experiences Multi-Layered Shim Technologies are gaining traction due to improved vibration damping and durability performance

Meanwhile, thermoset materials, pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) technologies, and sensor-integrated shim systems are rapidly gaining momentum in premium and EV vehicle platforms.

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Regional Growth Landscape

United States (5.2% CAGR): Strong aftermarket growth and rising adoption of smart braking technologies

Strong aftermarket growth and rising adoption of smart braking technologies South Korea (5.2% CAGR): Accelerated expansion driven by EV leadership and advanced brake-by-wire systems

Accelerated expansion driven by EV leadership and advanced brake-by-wire systems European Union (5.1% CAGR): Growth supported by strict noise regulations and EV manufacturing expansion

Growth supported by strict noise regulations and EV manufacturing expansion United Kingdom (5.0% CAGR): Increasing focus on urban mobility and acoustic optimization

Increasing focus on urban mobility and acoustic optimization Japan (5.0% CAGR): Strong investment in lightweight materials and precision-engineered NVH solutions

Emerging markets such as India, China, and Latin America are also witnessing strong demand growth due to rising vehicle production and expanding aftermarket replacement cycles.

Competitive Landscape: Smart Braking Meets Acoustic Innovation

The automotive brake shims market is moderately consolidated, with competition centered on material innovation, thermal management, and intelligent braking integration.

Key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo S.A., Brembo S.p.A., and Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., alongside companies such as Federal-Mogul Corporation, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Continental AG, EBC Brakes, and DSS Brakes.

Competition is increasingly defined by:

Development of AI-enabled and sensor-integrated brake shim systems

Expansion of lightweight and high-temperature-resistant materials

Integration with ADAS and brake-by-wire architectures

Investment in multi-layer acoustic insulation technologies

Strategic partnerships with OEMs and EV manufacturers

Strategic Takeaways

OEMs: Invest in advanced NVH-focused braking systems compatible with EV and autonomous vehicle architectures

Invest in advanced NVH-focused braking systems compatible with EV and autonomous vehicle architectures Suppliers: Focus on smart shim integration, lightweight materials, and predictive maintenance capabilities

Focus on smart shim integration, lightweight materials, and predictive maintenance capabilities Investors: Target companies advancing intelligent braking and connected mobility technologies

Target companies advancing intelligent braking and connected mobility technologies Aftermarket Players: Capitalize on growing demand for premium noise-reducing replacement brake components

Why This Market Matters

The automotive brake shims market is evolving into a critical segment within modern braking ecosystems. Beyond vibration reduction, brake shims now play an essential role in ride refinement, thermal management, predictive diagnostics, and connected vehicle safety.

As the automotive industry accelerates toward electrification, autonomy, and intelligent mobility, brake shims will become increasingly sophisticated, data-enabled, and performance-focused.

For forward-looking stakeholders, this market represents not only stable growth-but also a broader transformation in how vehicle comfort, braking intelligence, and safety performance are engineered across the future mobility landscape.

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