

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), on Wednesday announced plans to form a Europe-based joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. focused on sales, distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering activities for Dongfeng new energy vehicles in Europe.



The companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to establish a Stellantis-led 51/49 joint venture.



The proposed transaction remains subject to definitive agreements, customary approvals and closing conditions.



The company said that the proposed venture would oversee sales and distribution of Dongfeng's Voyah-branded premium new energy vehicles in designated European markets using Stellantis' distribution and after-sales network.



The partners also plan to localize production of Dongfeng new energy vehicle models at Stellantis' Rennes plant in France, in line with Made-in-Europe requirements.



Earlier this month, Stellantis and Dongfeng announced plans to produce new Peugeot and Jeep-branded new energy vehicles at the Wuhan plant in China for domestic and export markets starting in 2027.



Stellantis closed trading 0.81% lesser at $7.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is trading 0.82% higher at $7.41.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News