

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the Dutch auto manufacturer, and Jaguar Land Rover or JLR, the luxury auto maker, on Wednesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to explore product development opportunities in the United States.



Under the non-binding MoU terms, both the companies will explore opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development.



Currently, STLA shares are trading at $7.33, up 0.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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