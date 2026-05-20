Former Goodyear and Stellantis Executive Mamatha Chamarthi to Moderate Enterprise AI Panel at MCWT Executive Connection Summit

Nationally Recognized AI Transformation Leader to Guide Conversation on the Future of Enterprise AI, Leadership, and Innovation

NOVI, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) has announced that former Goodyear and Stellantis executive Mamatha Chamarthi will serve as moderator for the technology panel at the 2026 MCWT Executive Connection Summit, taking place Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

The summit, themed "Forward Together: Connect. Transform. Accelerate." brings together executives, technology leaders, innovators, students, and business decision-makers from across industries to explore the evolving future of technology, leadership, and enterprise transformation.

Chamarthi, a globally recognized AI transformation executive and Founder & CEO of a stealth-stage AI company, will lead a high-level discussion focused on the future of enterprise AI, digital transformation, and how organizations can leverage emerging technologies to drive measurable business performance.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning automotive, energy, and manufacturing, Chamarthi has built a reputation for turning large-scale technology investments into operational and financial impact. During her executive leadership roles at Stellantis and Goodyear, she led enterprise transformation initiatives that generated billions in business value while modernizing global operations through AI, software, and digital innovation.

She is also the creator of the "Harvest-to-Invest" transformation framework, a strategy centered on using operational efficiencies to fund continuous innovation and scalable growth.

"AI is reshaping every industry, but sustainable transformation requires more than technology adoption," said Chamarthi. "The organizations that lead in this next era will combine innovation with strong leadership, clear business outcomes, and meaningful human connection. That is what makes forums like this so important."

Chamarthi has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Technology and is a recipient of the prestigious National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award. She currently advises enterprises and boards on AI strategy, governance, operational transformation, and the future of intelligent business systems.

The MCWT Executive Connection Summit is designed as an immersive leadership experience for executives navigating rapid technological and organizational change. The event will feature keynote speakers, executive panels, networking experiences, and discussions focused on the intersection of leadership, transformation, and innovation.

"This summit brings together leaders who are actively shaping the future of technology and business," said organizers. "Mamatha brings a unique combination of operational experience, strategic insight, and AI expertise that will help drive meaningful conversation around where enterprise transformation is headed next."

In addition to executive programming, the summit also offers sponsorship opportunities for organizations seeking to align with one of Michigan's most influential technology and leadership communities.

The event will take place:

MCWT Executive Connection Summit

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Location: Vibe Credit Union Showplace, Novi, Michigan

For more information about the summit or sponsorship opportunities, visit:

To learn more about Mamatha's work see her writing at Mamatha Chamarthi , her research at Constellation Research , other recent news MorningStar , her awards at Crains Cleveland and follow her on X .

About Mamatha Chamarthi

Mamatha Chamarthi is an AI transformation executive, board advisor, and Founder & CEO of a stealth-stage AI company focused on enterprise performance transformation. She previously held senior leadership roles at Stellantis, Goodyear, and ZF, where she led large-scale digital and AI initiatives that generated billions in enterprise value across global operations.

Recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Technology and a National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award recipient, Chamarthi advises organizations on AI strategy, governance, operational transformation, and the future of intelligent enterprise systems.

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SOURCE: Mamatha Chamarthi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/former-goodyear-and-stellantis-executive-mamatha-chamarthi-to-mod-1168558