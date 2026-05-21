Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, announces the voting results of the resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting of CTP N.V. ('AGM'), held on 20 May 2026.

At 22 April 2026, the record date for the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary CTP N.V. shares was 485,051,488 ordinary shares of which 6,562 are held by CTP as treasury shares. As a result, the total number of voting rights amounted to 485,044,926. There were 451,757,567 ordinary shares represented at the AGM, representing 93.14% of the outstanding ordinary shares at the record date.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM have been adopted. The agenda items and the voting results are listed at the end of this press release. Percentages have been rounded.

Following the AGM, the composition of CTP's Non-Executive Directors remains unchanged with Barbara Knoflach continuing as the Senior Independent Director.

The AGM approved a final dividend of €0.32 per ordinary share for the financial year 2025. The total 2025 dividend amounts to €0.63 per ordinary share, which equates a Company specific adjusted EPRA EPS pay-out of 74%.

The final dividend will be paid either in cash or in shares, at the election of the shareholder. Shareholders are requested to make their election known through their custodian, bank, or stockbroker, who will communicate the preferred election to the Company's Paying Agent, ING Bank N.V. If no choice is made during the election period, the dividend will be paid by way of a scrip dividend, i.e. in shares.

The dividend in shares is exempt from Dutch dividend withholding tax and the dividend in cash will be paid after the deduction of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax (if applicable).

The stock fraction for the shares dividend will be based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 8 June 2026. Rights to fractions of shares will be paid in cash. The Company will announce the conversion ratio for the final dividend on 9 June 2026 and the dividend will be paid out on 12 June 2026.

A timetable of key events is provided below:

22 May 2026 Ex-dividend before opening of business 25 May 2026 Record date dividend at close of business 26 May 2026 Start election period stock or cash dividend 8 June 2026 including End election period 12 June 2026 Payment date dividend (cash and new shares)

The agenda items and the voting results:

Resolution For Against Abstention Total shares cast1 Vote Vote Vote 2(c) Remuneration report (advisory vote) 445,786,260 98.72% 5,764,051 1.28% 207,056 451,757,367 93.14% 2(e) Adoption of the 2025 annual accounts of the Company 451,385,570 99.98% 102,899 0.02% 268,898 451,757,367 93.14% 2(f) Adoption of the final dividend over the financial year 2025 451,751,300 100% 0 0% 6,067 451,757,367 93.14% 3(a) Discharge of the Company's executive directors from liability for their duties in the financial year 2025 451,010,414 99.89% 478,381 0.11% 268,572 451,757,367 93.14% 3(b). Discharge of the Company's non-executive directors from liability for their duties in the financial year 2025 451,010,336 99.89% 478,380 0.11% 268,651 451,757,367 93.14% 4(a) Issue shares 396,820,716 87.84% 54,929,879 12.16% 6,772 451,757,367 93.14% 4(b) Restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights 385,602,286 85.36% 66,147,877 14.64% 7,204 451,757,367 93.14% 4(c) Issue shares or grant rights to subscribe for shares pursuant to an interim scrip dividend 451,750,007 100% 171 0% 7,189 451,757,367 93.14% 4(d) Restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation to an interim scrip dividend 450,432,669 99.71% 1,317,484 0.29% 7,214 451,757,367 93.14% 4(e) Acquire shares in the share capital of the Company 451,318,696 99.96% 181,100 0.04% 257,571 451,757,367 93.14% 1 Including abstentions

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A- (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520635597/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk