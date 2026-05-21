

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BYR.L) on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its supplemental New Drug Application for Kerendia as a treatment for adults with Type 1 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.



The application is supported by data from the Phase III FINE-ONE trial, which showed Kerendia significantly reduced urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio over six months compared with placebo when added to standard of care in adults with Type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Bayer also included pooled Phase III data from the FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD trials involving patients with chronic kidney disease associated with Type 2 Diabetes.



Kerendia is already approved for chronic kidney disease associated with Type 2 diabetes and for certain patients with heart failure.



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