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WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 21:01
169,75 Euro
+0,21 % +0,35
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DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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168,95169,6516:45
168,70169,6016:40
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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DaVita Honors Extraordinary Nurses With the 2026 DAISY Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Nurses are the heart of healthcare, combining clinical expertise with a deep sense of empathy and dedication. This year, DaVita announces 57 exceptional nephrology nurses have been honored with the 2026 DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, celebrating the profound impact they make on the lives of our patients and their families.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation to honor nurses who provide outstanding, compassionate care.

Empowering Nursing Excellence

DaVita's commitment to building supportive career paths is built on recognizing that caring for caregivers is the foundation of outstanding patient care. Through intentional investments in nursing education, comprehensive training programs and established pathways for advancement, DaVita empowers nurses and other clinical teammates to thrive. Meaningful recognition, like the DAISY Award, is a cornerstone of this commitment, expressing gratitude for the dedication of DaVita's nursing team.

Congratulations to the 2026 Honorees

These award recipients were nominated by their fellow teammates and patients for helping to drive outstanding clinical outcomes and consistently demonstrating DaVita's Caring Behaviors. Their stories are a powerful reminder that nursing is a calling.

Please join DaVita in congratulating the following 2026 DAISY Award recipients:

Aleksandra Drapacz

Amanda Keown

Amy Piasecki

Ana Coronel

Angie Bragg

Ashley Drew

Bailey Roark

Becky Crowe

Brandy McDonald

Bridgette Donaldson

Carrie Gabel

Claudio Velloso

Cynthia Flowers

Dawn Bloom

Dhruva Patel

Eliver Tumbaga

Elizabeth Hawman

Erika Cohen

Gladys Ayure

Jessica Smith

Jhimbo Feliciano

Joanne Allred

Karen Kratzer

Katherine Lovinger

Katherine Blevins

Kelli Zukowitz

Kyung soon Lee

Lauren L. Jones

LeShandon Hill

Leslie Thompson

Lowell Edio

Madison Pflipsen

Malory Moles

Marjorie Ferrer

Mary Aniciete

Melissa Carter

Nick Faul

Osmar Ramirez

Paige Velarde

Pat Patton

Pauline Anne Cruz

Rachel McGee

Rebecca Gray

Renee Goddard

Rowanne Parojinog

Roxanna DeJesus

Ryan Santos

Sally Antonio

Sally Kim

Sarah Gramstorff

Sarah Leeper

Sarah Vallejos

Sharon Segovia

Sheri Steele

Sonya Ogunbanjo

Stephany Hill

Virginia Quinn

DaVita is immensely proud of these remarkable nurses and grateful for the standard of excellence they set for kidney care.

To learn more about how DaVita supports nurses throughout their careers, visit Careers.DaVita.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-honors-extraordinary-nurses-with-the-2026-daisy-awards-1169173

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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