

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Global automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLAM, 8TI.DE, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) Thursday announced a five-year 60 billion euro plan to accelerate growth and profit.



The company revealed that the FaSTLAne 2030 plan will focus on six sectors such as 1. Sharper management of unparalleled brand portfolio, 2. Investment in global platforms, powertrains and technology 3. Partnerships complementing Stellantis' core strengths 4. Manufacturing footprint optimization, 5. Excellence in execution, and 6. Empowerment of regions and local teams.



According to CEO Antonio Filosa the plan is 'to move people with brands and products they love and trust - powered by our unique combination of strengths.'



Stellantis expects to offer delight, functionality, and affordability for 'win-win' partnerships.



Through 2030, the company plans more than 60 new vehicle launches and 50 significant refreshes, across all brands and powertrain energies, including 29 battery-electric vehicles, 15 plug-in hybrid or range-extended electric vehicles, 24 hybrid electric vehicles and 39 ICE/mild hybrid electric vehicles.



Further, over the next five years, Stellantis will invest over 24 billion euros in global platforms, powertrains and new technologies.



STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive, the Company's scalable autonomous driving system will be launched in 2027.



Stellantis will be entering into new partnerships or expanding existing ones. Stellantis and Leapmotor intend to join forces in purchasing, leveraging their supplier bases and improving cost competitiveness.



Partner Dongfeng will produce two Peugeots and two Jeep models for sale in China and other regions and intends to create a European joint venture with Dongfeng.



In partnership with Tata, the Company will be enhancing its competitiveness in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



With FaSTLAne 2030, the Company's capacity utilization will be significantly increased across regions. In Europe, capacity is expected to be reduced by more than 800,000 units, repurposing plants and leveraging partnerships all while aiming to preserve manufacturing jobs. Capacity utilization will increase from 60 - 80 percent in 2030.



In the United States, increased production is expected to improve capacity utilization to 80 percent in 2030. In the Middle East and Africa, the plan envisions product localization, driving full capacity utilization by 2030.



In product development, the Company will considerably accelerate vehicle development cycles, targeting 24 months compared to up to 40 months today.



In North America, the Company targets 25 percent revenue growth, and an AOI margin of 8-10 percent.



In Enlarged Europe, the Company targets 15% revenue growth and a 3-5% AOI margin. In South America, the Company targets 10 percent revenue growth and an AOI margin of 8-10 percent.



In the Middle East and Africa, the Company targets 40 percent revenue growth and an AOI margin of 10-12 percent.



In Asia Pacific, the Company targets an AOI margin of 4-6 percent.



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