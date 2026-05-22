Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health and Formula 100 Health partner in preventive health: Embedding multi-disease risk detection across longevity programmes in Switzerland and South Africa

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | May 22, 2026 at 09:30:00 EEST

Nightingale Health and Formula 100 Health have signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate the Nightingale Health Check into Formula 100 Health's existing longevity programmes in Switzerland and South Africa. Rather than launching a standalone offering, Formula 100 Health will deploy the Health Check through its established partner network in those markets, alongside the lifestyle, nutrition, movement, and clinical programming it already delivers with operators on the ground. Customers will receive access to the Nightingale Health Check through ongoing longevity services as well as bespoke programs developed and operated by Formula 100 Health.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition: making clinically validated, multi-disease risk detection a routine starting point for preventive health. The Nightingale Health Check produces a 10-year risk profile for five chronic diseases: heart attack, ischemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample, together with a Metabolic Resilience Score and 40 clinically validated biomarkers covering lipids, fatty acids, amino acids, sugar metabolism, and inflammation. By embedding that capability into longevity programmes already running in residential, hospitality, and clinical settings, the two companies aim to bring clinical-grade preventive health into the places where people already live, work, stay, and travel.

In Switzerland, the Nightingale Health Check will be made available through Formula 100 Health's existing partners in Zurich and the wider region, complementing the longevity programmes those partners are already operating with Formula 100 Health's support.

South Africa: introducing a new model of preventive, longevity-focused health

In South Africa, Formula 100 Health's aim is to use the Health Check as a foundational layer for a new paradigm of preventive, longevity-focused health in the region, one built around early detection, measurable outcomes, and ongoing lifestyle programming. Conversations with further partners across healthcare, retirement living, and hospitality to implement the Nightingale Health Check are underway. The intent is to make clinically validated risk detection a routine entry point into preventive health for South African residents.

"Preventive health only delivers when it reaches people early and at scale. The Nightingale Health Check gives us a clinically validated, evidence-based starting point that we can offer through the partners we already work with in Switzerland and, soon, in South Africa", says Dr. Anna Erat, Chief Medical Officer, Formula 100 Health.

"Formula 100 Health brings the network and the implementation experience to reach customers in Switzerland and South Africa quickly. Their longevity-platform model is built around the kind of measurable, evidence-based prevention the Nightingale Health Check is designed to support. We look forward to the first customers in Zurich receiving the Health Check this summer", says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

About Formula 100 Health

Formula 100 Health is The Anywhere Longevity Platform, built for operators and the places they run. The company partners with retirement operators, property developers, hospitality leaders, and clinical groups to design, deploy, and manage evidence-based longevity programmes inside the places where people already live, work, stay, and travel. Combining clinical assessment, personalised lifestyle programming, and a digital backbone for measurement and follow-through, Formula 100 Health turns ordinary settings into destinations that add measurable healthy years. The company operates from Cape Town, London, Zurich, and Dubai, and was co-founded by Dr. Anna Erat (CMO), Dr. Julian Fleming (CTO), and Dr. Reinhard Hiller (CEO). Read more: https://formula100health.com

For Formula 100 Health enquiries: info@formula100health.com

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 200,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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