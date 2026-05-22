American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel CEO - Andy Ross to Open for Brantley Gilbert, Aaron Lewis, and Payton Smith in a High-Energy, Patriotic Memorial Weekend Concert Event as American Rebel Light Beer Becomes Official Beer of Black Oak Amphitheater

Andy Ross and American Rebel Light Beer will take center stage at Missouri's premier outdoor concert venue - patriotic fans are invited to arrive early, raise a 16 oz Tall Boy, and catch Andy Ross performing "Hold My Beer" live - creating a signature brand moment built for country-rock fans and high-energy Memorial Day weekend crowds

American Rebel Light Beer powers a full-venue activation with 16 oz Tall Boys, live music, on-premise visibility and all-American fan content, aligning the brand with freedom, music and patriotism at the premier outdoor concert destination in the Ozarks, Black Oak Amphitheater

NASHVILLE, TN AND LAMPE, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / American Rebel Light Beer, the all-natural premium domestic light lager from American Rebel Holdings, Inc (OTC:AREB), will be front and center at Black Oak Amphitheater this Memorial Day weekend as the brand becomes the Official Beer of Black Oak Amphitheater for a high-energy live-music showcase featuring multi-platinum country-rock superstars Brantley Gilbert and Aaron Lewis, newcomer Payton Smith, and American Rebel CEO, founder and recording artist Andy Ross.

A Memorial Day Weekend Patriotic Celebration in the Ozarks

The concert takes place on Sunday, May 24, at the historic Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri. Fans are encouraged to arrive early when doors open at 5:30 p.m. to catch Andy Ross's opening set at 6:30 p.m., grab a cold American Rebel Light, and help launch a patriotic summer concert season in the Ozarks.

Positioned near Table Rock Lake, Black Oak Amphitheater is Missouri's premier outdoor concert venue and invites fans to get the party started in the courtyard with pre-show live music, drinks and games. That setting gives American Rebel Light Beer a natural stage to activate before the headliners, welcome fans early, and turn Memorial Day weekend into a full-throttle celebration of music, freedom and American pride.

Andy Ross Opens the Night With "Hold My Beer"

American Rebel CEO and recording artist Andy Ross will open for Brantley Gilbert, Aaron Lewis and Payton Smith, bringing his country patriotic rock 'n' roll energy to the Black Oak main stage. Ross will perform his new single, "Hold My Beer," during his opening set, along with his regular lineup of country patriotic rock 'n' roll.

To see the video, Watch "Hold My Beer," or to stream it, click here: Play "Hold My Beer".

"Sharing the stage with two absolute powerhouses like Brantley Gilbert and Aaron Lewis is an incredible honor and the perfect way to kick off the summer," said Andy Ross. "But what makes this night even more special is seeing American Rebel Light in the hands of the fans. Black Oak Amphitheater is a legendary venue right in the heart of the country, and we couldn't think of a better home for our beer. We're ready to rock the Ozarks, put a can in our hand, and raise a Rebel Light with the crowd."

American Rebel Light Beer Takes Center Stage at Black Oak Amphitheater

American Rebel Light will power a full venue activation built around 16 oz Tall Boys, live music, and on-premise visibility at one of Missouri's premier outdoor concert venues. Patriotic fans are invited to arrive early, catch Ross perform "Hold My Beer," raise a 16 oz Tall Boy, and be part of an all-American live-music and video-capture moment in the Ozarks.

The event aligns American Rebel Light with Black Oak Amphitheater - the leading and premier outdoor patriotic concert venue in the Ozarks - creating a high-energy, values-driven environment that reflects the brand's commitment to freedom, music and American patriotism.

Black Oak Amp + Rebel Light Beer - More Than a Sponsorship: A Full Fan-Experience Activation

For American Rebel, the Black Oak sponsorship is designed to do more than place logos on signs. It gives the company a visible on-premise stage in an expanding Missouri market, reinforces its distribution-first growth strategy, and creates a branded environment where fans can taste, carry, photograph and share American Rebel Light in a live setting aligned with the brand's values.

American Rebel's Missouri footprint is expanding through distributor relationships that include Gray Eagle and Wil Fischer, while the company's Missouri rollout has tied Black Oak to regional reach opportunities.

"Our partnership with Andy and American Rebel products is nothing short of spectacular," said Tom Abbett, General Manager of Black Oak Amphitheater. "Aware of the brand through its NHRA affiliation, the first chance I had to sample an American Rebel Light beer was at Tootsies on Lower Broadway in Nashville, and that led me to send a picture of the can to our concessionaire and business partner, Shawn, with the caption, 'I've found our beer!' From there, we reached out to the brand and were able to quickly strike up a partnership and get distribution here in Missouri for our live music venue, which will now have Andy Ross and the band performing on our main stage to really kick off the selling and concert season. We are certainly ready to 'Rebel Up' here at Black Oak Amphitheater."

Capturing the Moment for Fans, Retailers and Distributors

American Rebel will also capture photo and video content during the event weekend, filming patriotic legal-drinking-age fans enjoying great music, celebrating America, and raising American Rebel Light together under the Ozark sky. That owned content is intended enhance the American Rebel Light Beer branding and to extend the Black Oak activation beyond the event itself across digital, social, retail, distributor and investor communications.

"This is the kind of activation that matters because it puts the product directly in the hands of fans in a high-energy environment, creates strong on-premise visibility, and gives our distributors and retail partners another live example of how the American Rebel brand performs when music, patriotism and product all come together," said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages.

American Rebel Light - A Better-for-You Light Lager Built for the Live-Music Crowd

American Rebel Light Beer is marketed as an all-natural premium domestic light lager, with 110 calories, 4 grams of carbs, and 4.2% ABV per 12-ounce serving. Company consumer materials describe the beer as made without corn syrup or rice extract.

Throughout the evening, fans will be invited to enjoy American Rebel Light Beer in the setting it was built for: live music, shared moments, and a crowd that wants to celebrate the American spirit.

Black Oak Amphitheater Event Information and Fan Resources

The Memorial Day weekend lineup is headlined by Brantley Gilbert, joined by Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Payton Smith and Andy Ross. Fans should plan to arrive early, experience the full venue atmosphere from the start, and be ready to raise a Rebel Light as Black Oak Amphitheater and American Rebel Light Beer turn the Ozarks into a patriotic music destination for the holiday weekend.

For concert tickets and venue information, please visit the Black Oak Amphitheater's official website at blackoakamp.com. If accessible seating is required for wheelchairs or other needs, or for specific ticket inquiries, email the box office directly at boxoffice@theamp.live

For more information about Andy Ross, visit andyross.com

To learn more about American Rebel Light and find out where it is sold near you, visit americanrebelbeer.com

From the Stage to the Shareholder Seat - Now You Can Own Part of American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer has grown into a national movement built around freedom, pride, and the American spirit. Now, the fans who raise a Tall Boy at Black Oak Amphitheater and proudly support the American Rebel lifestyle have the opportunity to become owners in the brand itself.

A Massive Gap in the $110 Billion Beer Industry

For decades, American consumers were loyal to the big beer brands - until those brands changed. Today, millions of patriotic consumers are actively searching for a beer that reflects their values, their lifestyle, and their love of country. Now they have a champion. American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel Light Beer is America's Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

A Clear Market Opportunity for American Rebel Light Beer

81% of patriotic consumers prefer domestic light beer. American Rebel Light Beer is the only all-natural domestic light lager built specifically for them. Brewed with U.S.-sourced ingredients, it delivers a cleaner, better-tasting option backed by a brand millions already trust.

From Zero to 18 States in Under 24 Months - Rebel Light continues to Rebel Up!

American Rebel isn't pitching a concept - it's scaling a system that's already working.

18 Secured States

9 Pending States

40 States available online through AmericanRebelBeer.com

This rapid expansion demonstrates strong consumer demand, distributor confidence, and a brand that resonates across America.

Invest in America's Patriotic Beer Brand

Through the Company's recently launched Regulation CF offering, supporters can take a direct stake in the growth of American Rebel Light Beer. It's an opportunity to stand with a company built on independence, hard work, and the values that resonate with patriotic Americans nationwide.

To learn more or review offering details, visit invest.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager crafted for patriots who love their country and want crisp, clean, full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream - anchored by its signature brand statement:

"America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer."

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER FOR YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Calories: 110 per 12 oz

Carbs: 4g per 12 oz

ABV: 4.2%

Recipe: 100% all malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts

Process: Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity

Brewed by: City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states - including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "better for you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability and build nationwide momentum.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com

About Black Oak Amphitheater

Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, Missouri is an open-air concert venue near Table Rock Lake that brands itself as Missouri's premier outdoor concert venue. Known for its pre-show party atmosphere, VIP options, major touring acts and destination live entertainment in the Ozarks, Black Oak Amphitheater has become a premier outdoor concert destination just 20 minutes from the Branson entertainment corridor.

The venue, nestled in the scenic Ozark Mountains near Table Rock Lake, has a rich history. It originally opened in 1983 under the name Swiss Villa Amphitheater and, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, became a major tour stop for some of the biggest names in rock and country music. Legendary acts including Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Bob Dylan and Steppenwolf have graced its stage, drawing massive crowds to the unincorporated community of Lampe.

Today, Black Oak Amphitheater consistently pulls national touring acts across country, rock, and Christian music, celebrated by fans for its open-air setting, natural acoustics, and beautiful Ozark sunsets.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB) operates as America's Patriotic Brand, developing products, experiences, and partnerships that celebrate patriotism, freedom, and the American way of life. The Company's growing portfolio includes American Rebel Beer, patriotic branded products, live entertainment initiatives, and a rapidly expanding national motorsports platform designed to increase consumer awareness and strengthen long-term brand loyalty.

Music plays a central role in American Rebel's brand identity, with the Company activating in high-impact venues that define American culture and nightlife. From the legendary honky tonks in its hometown of Nashville - including Kid Rock's, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy's, and the iconic Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Lower Broadway - to the recently announced Tootsie's location in Panama City Beach, Florida, American Rebel continues to align with the stages and venues where patriotic fans gather, celebrate, and raise a cold beer. The Company now adds one of the nation's premier patriotic outdoor concert venues, Black Oak Amphitheater, expanding its presence into large-format live music environments that amplify the American Rebel lifestyle.

Through strategic partnerships across sports, music, racing, and entertainment, American Rebel continues building a lifestyle-driven consumer brand focused on connecting with hardworking Americans who value faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company's expanding NHRA sponsorship footprint - including partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Racing - reflects American Rebel's commitment to creating authentic consumer engagement opportunities while supporting retail growth, national brand visibility, and shareholder value.

American Rebel Beer continues expanding distribution and awareness through experiential marketing, national media exposure, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

Forward-Looking Statements and Securities Law Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s and American Rebel Light Beer's anticipated brand growth, market opportunity, distribution expansion, retail and on-premise availability, consumer demand, distributor relationships, venue activations, sponsorship benefits, content capture, marketing impact, investor awareness, shareholder value, future business performance, and the Company's Regulation Crowdfunding offering. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs of management as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, events or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the Company's ability to expand distribution of American Rebel Light Beer; obtain and maintain distributor, retailer, venue and on-premise relationships; generate consumer demand; convert event sponsorships and marketing activations into sales, brand awareness or shareholder value; successfully produce, distribute and market American Rebel Light Beer; maintain product quality and supply chain continuity; comply with federal, state and local alcohol beverage regulations; manage competition in the beer and beverage industry; execute its business plan; raise capital on acceptable terms; satisfy public company reporting and compliance requirements; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public disclosures.

Statements in this press release regarding the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater event, artist lineup, performance schedule, fan activations, availability of American Rebel Light Beer, 16 oz Tall Boys, video and photo capture, venue visibility, distributor support, brand exposure, and related promotional activities are based on current plans and information available to the Company as of the date of this release and are subject to change. Event details, artist appearances, venue operations, product availability, sponsorship elements, consumer participation, media capture, marketing usage and promotional results may change due to scheduling, weather, venue requirements, artist availability, operational considerations, distributor or retailer availability, regulatory requirements, force majeure events or other circumstances outside the Company's control. No assurance can be given that the event or related activation will result in increased sales, distribution, profitability, investor interest, market share, brand awareness or shareholder value.

Statements regarding American Rebel Light Beer's product attributes, including calories, carbohydrates, alcohol by volume, ingredients, brewing process, "better for you" positioning, market category, state availability, online availability, distributor relationships and consumer appeal, are based on Company materials, current product information and management's current beliefs. Product availability may vary by state, distributor, retailer, venue, shipping laws, licensing requirements and other regulatory or commercial limitations. Consumers must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages and are encouraged to drink responsibly.

This press release also includes information regarding a Regulation Crowdfunding offering, including a link to invest.americanrebelbeer.com. The inclusion of such link and related information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offer or solicitation of securities will be made only through the offering materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the applicable Form C and related offering documents, and only through the registered intermediary or funding portal identified in those offering materials. Prospective investors should carefully review the complete offering materials, including risk factors, financial information, investor eligibility requirements, investment limits, cancellation rights, transfer restrictions and other disclosures, before making any investment decision.

An investment in securities offered pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding involves a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire investment. Securities sold in a Regulation Crowdfunding offering are generally illiquid, subject to resale restrictions, may not have an active trading market, and may be diluted by future securities issuances. No statement in this press release should be interpreted as investment, legal, tax or financial advice, or as a recommendation to purchase any security. The Securities and Exchange Commission does not pass upon the merits of any securities offered under Regulation Crowdfunding or the terms of any offering, nor does it pass upon the accuracy or completeness of any offering document or related communication.

The information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Media Contact

info@americanrebel.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-ceo-andy-ross-to-open-for-brantley-gilbert-aaron-lewis-1169925