EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Annual Results

Brödernas publishes the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2025



26.05.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





May 26, 2026, 09.00 CET

Brödernas publishes the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2025

Reference is made to Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas"), SEK 140,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN NO0013250597 ("Existing Bonds").

Brödernas announces that it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, Brödernas TopCo AB was the consolidating parent company of the Group. In connection with the conclusion of the corporate restructuring, this entity has entered into liquidation, and its former corporate functions have been transferred to Brödernas Group AB. The new parent company of the Group is GM Sweden AB.

The report is available on the company's website ( investors.brodernas.nu ).

For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

press@brodernas.nu

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