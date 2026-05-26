Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an honest, no-nonsense conversation with Sebastian Bielski, CFO of HomeToGo SE. While the market still sees HomeToGo as a tiny Airbnb competitor, the reality is radically different. Two-thirds of their revenue now comes from a fast-growing B2B business - becoming the technology backbone for fragmented vacation rental owners across Europe. Sebastian explains why the real opportunity isn't competing with Booking.com or Airbnb on the traveler side, but serving 19 million+ vacation homes through software, infrastructure, and hyperlocal property managers. He addresses the stock's painful performance since going public, why investors misunderstand their numbers, the role of AI (hint: not a magic bullet yet), and how geopolitical shocks like the Iran conflict are actually driving more Europeans toward drive-to vacation rentals - a net positive for HomeToGo. If you're a contrarian investor looking for a misunderstood small-cap story with clear growth and cash flow positivity, this episode is for you.