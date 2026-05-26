Bulletin from Physitrack PLC's Annual General Meeting and General Meeting

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and the General Meeting (the "GM") of Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company"), both held on 26 May 2026 at 73 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France, all resolutions put to the meetings were duly passed.

Annual General Meeting

To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Accounts

The AGM resolved to receive and adopt the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 31 December 2025, together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor.

Re-election of Directors

The AGM resolved to re-elect Anne-Sophie D'Andlau, Per Henrik Molin, Dr Arup Paul, and Jasper Adriaan Zwartendijk as Directors of the Company.

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

The AGM resolved to appoint HaysMac LLP as Auditor to the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Authority to allot Ordinary Shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, in substitution for all existing authorities, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot 1,626,077 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into Ordinary Shares for any purpose, up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £1,626.08 (being 10% of the Company's issued share capital) such authority to apply until the end of next year's annual general meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 31 May 2027) but, in each case, during this period the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require Ordinary Shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Ordinary Shares to be granted after the authority ends and the Board may allot Ordinary Shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into Ordinary Shares under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not ended.

Authority to dis-apply pre-emption rights

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that, subject to the passing of Resolution 8 as specified in the Notice of the AGM ("Notice"), the Directors be empowered pursuant to section 570 Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560(1) Companies Act 2006) of the Company for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 8 mentioned in the Notice as if section 561 Companies Act 2006 did not apply to the allotment, such power to expire at the end of next year's annual general meeting (or, if earlier, until the close of business on 31 May 2027) unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to such a date.

Share Repurchases

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Act) of its Ordinary Shares, provided that:

a. The maximum number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased shall be 1,626,077 (representing 10% of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital at the date of the notice of Annual General Meeting);

b. The minimum price (exclusive of any expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share is £0.001;

c. The maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for each Ordinary Share must not be more than the higher of (i) an amount equal to five per cent above the market value of an Ordinary Share for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which that share is contracted to be purchased; and (ii) an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, in each case exclusive of expenses;

d. The authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held after the date of the passing of this resolution or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, unless such authority is renewed to such time; and

e. The Company may make a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under the authority, which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 for full details of all the resolutions proposed at the Meeting: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/press/press-release?slug=physitrack-plc-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-1

General Meeting

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

The GM resolved, as a Special Resolution, that the amount of €24,935,421 standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account be cancelled.

Please refer to the Notice of General Meeting 2026 for full details of the resolution proposed at the

Meeting: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/press/press-release?slug=physitrack-plc-notice-of-general-meeting

A recording of the Annual General Meeting and the General Meeting can be found at:

https://vimeo.com/mcvr/physitrackagm2026

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Bulletin from Physitrack PLC's (publ) Annual General Meeting and General Meeting

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bulletin-from-physitrack-plcs-publ-annual-general-meeting-and-gen-1170580