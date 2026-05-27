

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE), a real estate company, on Wednesday reported a drop in Funds from Operations (FFO) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to March 31, the company reported FFO of EUR 70.2 million, less than EUR 76.3 million in the same period last year. This decrease was due to higher finance expenses.



FFO per share stood at EUR 0.07, compared with EUR 0.07 per share a year ago.



FFO, including the results from the disposal of properties, was EUR 73.7 million, less than the prior year's EUR 121.1 million.



Aroundtown posted a net income of EUR 55.9 million, or EUR 0.05 per share, less than EUR 216.2 million, or EUR 0.20 per share in the same period last year.



Profit before tax stood at EUR 146.4 million as against the previous year's EUR 376.9 million. Operating profit moved down to EUR 238.1 million from EUR 449.8 million a year ago. Property revaluations and capital gains plunged to EUR 0.3 million from EUR 203.5 million in the prior year. Finance expenses were EUR 69.9 million against the prior year's EUR 54.7 million.



Total assets were EUR 34.059 billion as of March 2026, compared with EUR 33.690 billion as of December 2025.



The EPRA NRV was EUR 10.1 billion or EUR 9.7 per share as of March 2026, compared with EUR 10.3 billion or EUR 9.4 per share as of December 2025. The EPRA NTA was EUR 8.3 billion or EUR 8 per share as of March 2026, compared with EUR 8.5 billion or EUR 7.8 per share as of December 2025.



The EPRA NDV stood at EUR 7.3 billion, or EUR 7 per share, as of March 2026, higher than EUR 7.2 billion, or EUR 6.6 per share, as of December 2025.



Revenue was EUR 379.7 million, higher than last year's EUR 377.8 million.



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