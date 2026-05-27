

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $450 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $792 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $14.40 billion from $13.22 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $450 Mln. vs. $406 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $14.40 Bln vs. $13.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.61 To $ 0.71 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.90 To $ 3.10



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