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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 09:37
0,570 Euro
-36,10 % -0,322
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc updates its assessment on working capital sufficiency and liquidity position

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 28 May 2026 at 9:55 a.m. EEST

Summa Defence Plc has on 13 May 2026 announced, among other things, the following:

"Summa Defence Plc estimates that, without new financing or payment arrangements, its current working capital will not be sufficient for the company's needs for the next 12 months or for the implementation of its strategy to the planned extent. Based on the company's current cash flow forecast, the current working capital is estimated to be sufficient for approximately two months, provided that the payment and financing arrangements required in the short term progress as planned. The company's liquidity position is currently very tight, --- The company aims to strengthen its financial position by carrying out the planned equity financing share issue, share issues or directed issuances of special rights pursuant to Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Company Act, as well as debt financing arrangement or arrangements, or a combination thereof, in one or several tranches during 2026. In connection with the above, the company is engaged in active negotiations to obtain subscription commitments and underwriting commitments."

The objective of the negotiations was for the rights issue to be reflected in the company's financial statements for the financial year 2025. The negotiations concerning the rights issue have, however, concluded without result, but the company continues to actively pursue alternative equity- and debt-based financing solutions to strengthen its financial position.

If the necessary financing and payment arrangements cannot be implemented, the company's ability to continue as a going concern will be materially compromised. A loss of liquidity may lead to the company being placed into liquidation, restructuring proceedings or bankruptcy.

The company's liquidity position is currently extremely tight, and the company's management is engaged in active negotiations to strengthen its financial position.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Robert Blumberg, CEO

Phone: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). https://summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 2255.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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