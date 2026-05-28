Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026:

Completed the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $78,752,220 as compared to $80,200,152 as at December 31, 2025;

67.3% increase in Advertising revenue to $2,663,695 as compared to $1,592,565 for the three months ended March 31, 2025;

12.6% increase in Subscription revenue to $350,322 as compared to $311,092 for the three months ended March 31, 2025;

61.1% increase in Sales of exploration maps to $67,527 as compared to $41,928 for the three months ended March 31, 2025;

Net investment gains of $564,169 from the Company's investment portfolio as compared to $2,022,093 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, marking the fifth consecutive quarter in which the Company reported net investment gains;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $114,044 (basic loss per share of $0.00) as compared to net income and comprehensive income of $221,974 (basic earnings per share of $0.00) for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"With commodity prices remaining near record highs, we believe the long-term opportunity across the resource sector is as strong as we've seen in a generation," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "While parts of the junior mining market slowed in early 2026, EarthLabs kept building. We expanded our media reach, grew key subsidiary divisions, and continued to strengthen our position across mining media, data, and investments. Advertising revenue climbed 67% year-over-year, demonstrating the resilience and value of our platform even in a softer financing environment. We remain highly convicted in both our investment portfolio and the broader commodity cycle, and believe EarthLabs is exceptionally positioned as capital and investor attention continue to return to hard assets."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected consolidated financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights

Three months ended

March 31,





2026



2025

Advertising revenue $ 2,663,695

$ 1,592,565

Subscription revenue

350,322



311,092

Sales of exploration maps

67,527



41,928

Net investment gains

564,169



2,022,093

Other income

174,883



400,673

Operating, general and administrative

(3,283,025 )

(3,235,765 ) Research and development expenses

(500,000 )

(859,261 ) Total expenses

(3,804,230 )

(4,126,764 ) Loss from equity investment

(111,015 )

(14,228 ) Income tax expense

(19,395 )

(5,385 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(114,044 )

221,974

Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights

March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,325,729

$ 3,516,515

Due from brokers

6,408,205



861,833

Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses

371,470



305,458

Investments, at fair value

68,099,605



73,792,108

Equity investment

1,918,681



2,029,696

Sales tax recoverable

191,817



54,326

Right-of-use assets, net

769,227



813,865

Intangible assets

2,679,227



2,708,333

Goodwill

624,290



624,290

Total assets

84,096,892



85,465,211

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,054,834



2,663,928

Deferred revenue

6,458,010



6,488,475

Total lease liabilities

850,623



889,552

Deferred tax liabilities

3,137,440



3,207,821

Total liabilities

11,692,571



13,410,824

Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants

53,282,070



52,818,092

Retained earnings

19,122,251



19,236,295



About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: EarthLabs Inc.