Regulatory News:

Effective July 1st, 2026, Laurent Tellier will be appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Arkema (Paris:AKE), reporting to Thierry le Hénaff, replacing Marc Schuller who is retiring.

Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Having worked at my side since our spin-off in 2006, Marc has been a key player in Arkema's transformation into a global leader in specialty chemicals, and I sincerely thank him for this. During all these years, beyond his outstanding professional expertise, I have greatly appreciated his knowledge of the chemical industry and its players, his great human qualities, the relevance of his advice and his loyalty. I also wish Laurent Tellier every success in his new role, and I am convinced that he will contribute fully to this new phase of Arkema's development".

Laurent Tellier will oversee all of the Group's business segments: Adhesive Solutions (Bostik), Advanced Materials (including Performance Additives and High Performance Polymers), Coating Solutions and Primary Materials.

High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases businesses will remain under Laurent Tellier's leadership during an interim period of a few months until his successor, whose external recruitment has just been finalized, takes up the role.

Marc Schuller will remain a member of the Executive Committee until September 30th as a special advisor to Thierry Le Hénaff, and will ensure a smooth transition with Laurent Tellier, the teams and the customers during this period.

Laurent Tellier has over 25 years of experience in industry and internationally, notably in the three major regions where Arkema operates (Asia, the Americas and Europe). After joining Arkema and its Executive Committee in February 2023 as Senior Vice- President Performance Additives, he has held the position of Senior Vice-President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases since September 2024. A graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Ponts ParisTech, Laurent Tellier also spent 20 years at Saint-Gobain before joining Arkema.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20, 700 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528112794/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm

+33 (0)1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier

+33 (0)1 49 00 73 12

james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël

+33 (0)1 49 00 74 37

alexis.noel@arkema.com

Media contact:

Anne Plaisance

+33 (0)6 81 87 48 77

anne.plaisance@arkema.com