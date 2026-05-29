

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNT.L, RNSDF.PK, RNSDY.PK, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) said on late Thursday that the Science Based Targets Initiative or SBTi has approved its new near-and-long-term emissions goals, thus updating the targets first set in 2019.



The French carmaker said that it aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 72 percent by 2035 versus the 2019 levels, a target approved by SBTi.



For emissions from vehicle production and use, it targets a 57 percent cut by 2035, which is also SBTi-approved.



Renault said that it has set separate 'reference targets' of a 72 percent cut in operational emissions and 40 percent in product-related emissions by 2035 versus 2019. The 40 percent product target is not approved by SBTi, it added.



The company also reiterated its plans to reach net zero emissions across its value chain by 2050. To meet these goals, Renault said that it plans to launch 16 new electric models, use 25 percent less energy per vehicle produced by 2030, and source 30 percent of materials including steel, aluminum and polymers from the circular economy.



It also targets 10 percent to 40 percent higher battery energy density by 2030 and expanded recycling.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, shares of Renault closed Thursday's trading 0.77 percent lower at 29.67 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News