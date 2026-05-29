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WKN: A1W9Z9 | ISIN: SE0003917798 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DG
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 11:11
7,400 Euro
+12,89 % +0,845
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1-Jahres-Chart
SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB 5-Tage-Chart
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7,3807,39511:13
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), Publishes Interim Report Q1, January - March 2026

Record Opportunity Pipeline Growth, and Multiple Product Ramps into 2027 remain on Track for Growth Acceleration.Q1 2026 financials impacted by U.S. Government shutdown and associated defense budget approval delays as well as exchange rate

Kista, Sweden - May 29, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies today announced financial results for Q1 2026, including a Year-to-Date growth of 77% in its opportunity pipeline to $799M, compared to end of 2025. Q1 revenues were impacted by U.S. Government shutdown in Q4 2025 and associated defense budget approval delays as well as an unfavorable exchange rate environment. Sivers expenses grew to increase sales resources for its growing pipeline as well as preparations for the potential U.S. dual listing. The recent capital raise in May 2026 added high quality institutional investors and provides solid runway for the Company to execute on its plans.

First quarter January - March 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 61.9 m (78.9), equivalent to a decrease of 22% YoY.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK -13.8 m (-6.0), equivalent to a decrease by SEK 7.8 m
  • Profit/loss before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -24.7 m (-8.6)
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) was SEK -41.5 m (-28.3)
  • Profit/loss after tax amounted to SEK -42.7 m (-49.9)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -49.2 m (-15.8)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.14 (-0.19)
  • Equity per share amounted to SEK 2.99 (3.99)

Financial highlights after the end of the period:

  • Resolved on a directed share issue amounting to approximately 125 MSEK

Strategic and Operational Highlights in the quarter:

  • Awarded strategic development contract by leading U.S. defense contractor
  • Announced new broad market SATCOM beamforming ICs and antenna panels
  • Refinanced group debt facilities with Bootstrap Europe
  • Showcased cutting-edge SATCOM and Fixed Wireless Access innovations at MWC Barcelona
  • Demoed latest photonics and DFB laser array solutions at OFC 2026
  • Announced production ramp Q4 2026, with Automotive LiDAR customer
  • Announced strategic partnership with O-Net and Enablence Technologies
  • Attended and demoed latest SATCOM solutions to SATShow 2026
  • Announced General availability of Daybreak 5G/6G ICs for FR3 applications

Strategic and Operational Highlights after the end of the period:

  • Announced collaboration with Jabil on 1.6T Pluggable Transceiver Module
  • Indicated Board consideration for potential U.S. dual listing
  • Taychon Networks expanded FWA Portfolio with 1.5 MUSD new development partnership with Sivers
  • Microelectronic Commons strengthened commitment to Sivers with year 2 funding of the EW Star project under the U.S. Chips Act funding program
  • Welcomed the nomination of new Sivers Board members Joakim Nideborn and Helena Svancar

"While the U.S. Government shutdown in Q4 2025 and associated defense budget approval delays pushed some expected revenues from Q1(and Q2) into the second half of 2026, we remain on track to our full-year revenue growth plan" said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Tremendous momentum in our focus markets for photonics and wireless along with a significant increase in our opportunity pipeline create the potential for higher revenue CAGR in future years. With multiple ramps on track for 2027, we are poised to shift to higher levels of product shipments 2027 onwards and deliver long-term value for our shareholders and customers."

An online presentation of the Interim Report will be held at 8:00 AM (CEST) on May 29, 2026.
Register for the webinar at: https://sivers-semiconductors.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out on May 29, 2026 07:00 CEST.

###

Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact
Heine Thorsgaard
CFO
ir@sivers-semiconductors.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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