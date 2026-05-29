AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of AmTrust Assicurazioni S.p.A. (AmTrust Assicurazioni) (Italy). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AmTrust Assicurazioni's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also consider, in the form of rating lift, AM Best's expectation that the AmTrust group will provide financial support to the company, if needed. In addition, the group provides reinsurance support to AmTrust Assicurazioni.

AmTrust Assicurazioni's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed at the strongest level. The balance sheet strength assessment also reflects the company's liquid and diversified investment portfolio, which is of high credit quality. An offsetting factor is AmTrust Assicurazioni's high level of reinsurance dependence. However, the risks associated with this reinsurance dependence are mitigated partially by the excellent credit quality of the company's reinsurance panel and the collateral held against unrated reinsurance recoverables.

In 2025, AmTrust Assicurazioni reported a profit before tax of EUR 19.7 million, driven by both technical and investment performance. The company's claims experience, albeit slightly deteriorated compared with 2024, remained favourable and was supplemented by a healthy investment result. Prospectively, AM Best expects the company's performance to be commensurate with an adequate assessment.

AmTrust Assicurazioni primarily underwrites medical professional liability insurance (MPLI) business in Italy. Gross written premium amounted to EUR 307 million in 2025. The company has a strong market position in Italy's MPLI market, where it leverages its specialist expertise and has a market share of approximately 40%.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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Andrea Porta

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