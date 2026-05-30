

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced updated findings from the Phase 1/1b CHRYSALIS-2 study, which evaluated intravenous RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) in combination with LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring atypical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations. The analysis revealed encouraging long-term outcomes for this difficult-to-treat patient population.



Median overall survival, a secondary endpoint, reached nearly 3.5 years. The primary endpoint of objective response rate had been reported previously. These results contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the potential of RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE to deliver durable survival outcomes in advanced NSCLC with both common and atypical EGFR mutations in the first-line setting.



Consistent responses were observed across atypical EGFR mutation subgroups, including those historically associated with poorer outcomes, underscoring the promise of this therapeutic combination.



JNJ closed Friday's regular trading at $225.33 down $5.47 or $2.37%.



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