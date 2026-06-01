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WKN: A41WTK | ISIN: GB00BTXVG712 | Ticker-Symbol:
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DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Technologies Shares Available to Buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Technologies Shares Available to Buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Technologies Shares Available to Buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Ticker O2J

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ/ OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J) (the "Company" or "Delta") is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now available to buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchangeunder the ticker O2J, broadening access for European investors and increasing the Company's visibility across international capital markets.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchangeis one of the world's largest securities trading venues and the largest of Germany's stock exchanges by turnover. Operated by Deutsche Börse AG, it provides issuers with access to a broad international investor base. The exchange supports both domestic and international securities and is widely followed by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, further patents and subsequently license the technology.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.