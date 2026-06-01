Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Delta Gold Technologies Shares Available to Buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Delta Gold Technologies Shares Available to Buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Ticker O2J

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ/ OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J) (the "Company" or "Delta") is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now available to buy on the Frankfurt Stock Exchangeunder the ticker O2J, broadening access for European investors and increasing the Company's visibility across international capital markets.

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchangeis one of the world's largest securities trading venues and the largest of Germany's stock exchanges by turnover. Operated by Deutsche Börse AG, it provides issuers with access to a broad international investor base. The exchange supports both domestic and international securities and is widely followed by institutional and retail investors across Europe.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, further patents and subsequently license the technology.

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