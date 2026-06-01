Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Penn State Files Three Patent Applications Related to Delta Sponsored Research

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Penn State Files Three Patent Applications Related to Delta Sponsored Research

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ/ OTCQB: DGQTF / FRA: O2J) (the "Company" or "Delta") is pleased to announce that, as part of its engagement with The Pennsylvania State University under the Sponsored Research Agreement dated February 15, 2026 (the "Penn State SRA"), Delta will be bringing 3 full patent applications filed by Penn State into the Delta IP portfolio.

Under the existing terms of the Penn State SRA, Delta has an exclusive license (subject to retained university and government rights) to one patent application and will be adding the additional 2 applications, with further details set out below. All 3 patent applications will remain subject to a 1% royalty on any sales over $20 million.

The 3 patent applications relate to exploiting gold and other materials for their quantum mechanical properties for sensing, computing and information processing. In general quantum information applications rely on the ability to encode, manipulate and read out quantum states. The solid-state materials that are the subject of the patent applications offer promise with respect to encoding, manipulation and read out while being stable and scalable. Comparisons to some of the other common methods with respect to quantum information are made in the patents.

The patents are filed under the International Patent Co-operation Treaty, specific countries for registration of the patent can be selected later. The details of the 3 patent applications will remain confidential at this stage.

The filing of the patent applications represents an important milestone in Delta's university led innovation and collaboration strategy. It further demonstrates the potential of the company's sponsored research model to generate protectable intellectual property with possible future commercial application in quantum technologies.

The company believes that the filing of these 3 patent applications is a further validation of its strategy of partnering with leading academic institutions to access world-class research capabilities and to create potential long-term shareholder value through the development and protection of novel intellectual property.

Next Steps

In light of the positive research results to date, and the fact that the research program is well ahead of schedule, the parties have agreed to the terms of an amendment to the Penn State SRA (the "Amendment"). Under the Amendment, Delta has agreed with Penn State to expand its research sponsorship from $3 million over 3 years to $6 million over a period of up to 6 years.

The details of the proposed expanded team, facilities, and scope of work within the sponsored programme will be developed in the months ahead with the goals of advancing the underlying technology and supporting any subsequent patent filings or potential commercialisation pathways.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Delta Gold, said:

"We are very pleased that our engagement with Penn State is resulting in 3 patent applications being brought into Delta's portfolio of IP. This is an important milestone for Delta and demonstrates the value of our strategy of working closely with leading universities to identify, develop and protect intellectual property in areas relevant to next-generation quantum technologies.

Penn State has exceptional research capabilities, and these filings are further evidence of the progress being made across our university collaboration model. We are delighted to have extended our commitment to working with the Penn State team. We look forward to continuing our work with them and to assessing the commercial potential of the intellectual property arising from this programme. We also intend to continue to expand our portfolio of innovations and university agreements targeting the USA, Canada and the UK."

About Penn State

Penn State is one of the leading research universities in the United States, with significant expertise across chemistry, materials science, engineering, nanotechnology, photonics and quantum-related disciplines. Penn State is a leading materials chemistry university with significant private and public support for its cutting-edge facilities, faculty and researchers.

The research programme is led by Professor Kenneth Knappenberger, Department Head and Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics, whose work focuses on structural photonics, especially how the structure of photonic nanomaterials controls light matter interactions for uses such as energy conversion, quantum information, telecommunications, and biomedical technologies.

Penn State's intellectual property office has led the filing of the 3 patent applications. Delta will continue to work with Penn State to assess the scope of the intellectual property and the appropriate steps for future protection and commercialisation.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centred around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file patents and subsequently license the technology.

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