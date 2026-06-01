Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma receives patent approval in Japan for LIB-01

Uppsala, Sweden, June 1, 2026. Dicot Pharma has been granted a new patent in Japan for the active substance in LIB-01. The patent strengthens the intellectual property of the company's drug candidate in a significant market until 2043.

The Japan Patent Office, JPO, has granted to a new Composition of Matter patent for the active substance in Dicot Pharma's drug candidate LIB-01, which is valid to 2043.

Corresponding patents have previously been approved in the US and applications are pending in other relevant countries.

"We are pursuing an active patent strategy, with already granted patents in several key markets. The new patent in Japan provides broad and robust protection for LIB-01 in yet another large and important market for novel treatments against erectile dysfunction. In addition to this, several new patent applications have been submitted to further strengthen the global protection for LIB-01," says Dicot Pharma's CEO, Elin Trampe.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.