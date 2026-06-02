Dataproces Group A/S: Guidance for the Financial Year 2026/27

2.6.2026 10:26:55 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company Announcement No. 9/2026: Dataproces Issues Guidance for the 2026/27 Financial Year

2026/27 will be a year focused on scaling Dataproces' existing product portfolio and increasing adoption among existing customers.

For the 2026/27 financial year, Dataproces expects continued positive growth in its organic business and remains firmly committed to achieving the company's strategic milestones towards 2030.

Guidance for the Financial Year 2026/27

ARR growth of 10-15%

Turnover in the range of DKK 50-53 million.

EBITDA in the range of DKK 15-17 million.

EBIT in the range of DKK 7-9 million.

The guidance reflects the continued scaling of the Company's core business, and Dataproces expects a successive increase in its growth rate over the coming years towards its 2030 target.

At the same time, 2026/27 will be a year in which the company continues to invest in strengthening the foundation for long-term scalability, with a focus on expanding the adoption of its solutions in Denmark and Germany within the areas of planning and capacity management.

The guidance takes into account, among other factors:

Upfront costs related to continued investments in the German market.

An expected negative ARR impact of DKK 2.1 million in the coming year related to MARC Fleksløn, corresponding to approximately 50% of the product's revenue. Dataproces does not expect the challenges related to KY and MARC Fleksløn to affect the company's other MARC solutions.

Sales of data analytics services are at the same level in the coming year as in the most recent financial year.

Acquisitions represent a separate growth track and are not included in the above guidance. Dataproces expects to generate revenue growth from acquisitions in the range of DKK 7.5-10 million during 2026/27.

Statement from CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard:

"2026/27 will be a year in which Dataproces focuses on scaling its existing product portfolio and increasing its market share among existing customers

In 2025/26, we developed seven new products, and our focus is now on driving broader adoption of solutions such as KØS: SkoleBlik, DagpasningsBlik, and MARS: Housing First. At the same time, we continue to invest in the expertise and capacity needed to elevate our solutions to the next level within municipal planning and capacity management.

We see significant potential in more advanced and business-critical solutions within these areas. These solutions are more complex and create greater value for municipalities, which is also expected to support a higher ARR and revenue potential per implementation.

This is an important step in our long-term strategy of developing increasingly critical and citizen-oriented solutions for municipalities."

Dataproces maintains its strategic objective of reaching total revenue of DKK 200 million by 2030, of which DKK 116 million is expected to be generated through organic growth and DKK 84 million through acquisitions.

The path towards this goal is expected to be driven by a combination of increased adoption among existing customers, acquisition of new customers, the launch and scaling of more advanced solutions with higher value creation for municipalities, and strategic acquisitions.

The guidance for 2026/27 should be viewed as a step towards achieving this ambition.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!