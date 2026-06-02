In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - up 197% at $6.45 Decent Holding Inc. (DXST) - up 86% at $2.98 Abits Group Inc. (ABTS) - up 37% at $2.95 Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) - up 29% at $3.10 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) - up 26% at $2.31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - up 25% at $59.00 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - up 23% at $269.95 Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) - up 15% at $4.63 Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - up 15% at $2.82 Ridgetech, Inc. (RDGT) - up 14% at $2.10

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) - down 49% at $3.27 Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) - down 24% at $10.60 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - down 23% at $5.79 Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) - down 21% at $5.16 Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) - down 17% at $29.40 BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AIB) - down 17% at $2.56 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 15% at $3.82 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 12% at $3.30 Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE) - down 12% at $2.87 Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) - down 9% at $3.79

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX