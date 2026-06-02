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WKN: A411MA | ISIN: VGG6S34K1136 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.06.26 | 21:59
2,140 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ABITS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABITS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABITS GROUP
ABITS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABITS GROUP INC2,1400,00 %
BLUEJAY DIAGNOSTICS INC2,140-1,38 %
DECENT HOLDING INC1,660+3,75 %
SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC2,400+0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.