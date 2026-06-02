Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
2 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.770p. The highest price paid per share was 445.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 430.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,982,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,462,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
958
430.700
08:00:58
957
430.200
08:01:49
1012
439.300
08:23:10
2
439.300
08:23:10
1218
439.400
08:23:10
955
438.600
08:23:30
841
438.400
08:23:40
961
437.800
08:24:35
949
437.300
08:27:02
938
436.700
08:33:30
123
437.100
08:37:00
823
437.500
08:39:09
997
436.500
08:43:04
946
437.000
08:51:26
926
439.100
08:56:32
1026
437.600
08:59:15
856
438.800
09:02:53
827
439.700
09:08:34
923
439.300
09:08:39
992
440.400
09:14:54
988
442.300
09:17:23
999
441.700
09:17:29
893
441.300
09:19:25
1009
439.900
09:25:35
896
440.000
09:27:59
880
440.100
09:34:50
1014
439.700
09:35:12
544
443.000
09:43:37
350
443.000
09:43:37
731
442.800
09:44:04
240
442.800
09:44:04
931
442.900
09:44:04
943
441.500
09:47:37
935
443.300
09:54:18
543
442.500
09:56:54
483
442.500
09:56:54
204
442.200
10:04:01
648
442.200
10:04:01
891
443.900
10:12:40
925
444.100
10:14:35
865
444.300
10:16:44
834
443.900
10:17:10
836
441.900
10:25:39
918
443.700
10:28:00
1013
443.300
10:33:54
937
443.000
10:34:37
1000
444.300
10:43:20
832
444.300
10:46:07
969
443.700
10:50:12
826
445.200
10:51:29
58
444.200
10:53:25
206
444.200
10:53:25
574
444.200
10:53:25
914
445.200
10:53:25
894
444.000
10:54:39
455
442.600
11:02:49
503
442.600
11:02:49
942
444.000
11:13:21
852
444.600
11:17:40
964
445.000
11:20:40
829
444.000
11:24:57
1022
442.200
11:29:09
462
441.100
11:35:05
551
441.100
11:35:05
1023
442.600
11:48:37
959
443.300
11:51:21
959
443.000
11:52:11
941
442.900
11:52:39
913
443.000
11:57:30
767
443.000
11:57:30
179
443.000
11:57:30
942
441.700
12:00:48
990
440.900
12:07:33
903
441.200
12:13:19
880
440.000
12:18:42
898
439.300
12:30:00
988
438.800
12:32:47
821
438.600
12:35:33
905
439.100
12:39:43
933
438.800
12:42:18
917
438.000
12:44:54
61
437.700
12:47:47
62
437.700
12:47:47
62
437.700
12:47:47
604
437.700
12:50:35
184
437.700
12:50:35
940
437.100
12:54:27
954
436.400
12:57:47
962
436.800
13:05:29
925
438.300
13:11:55
833
437.900
13:12:52
854
436.400
13:18:45
942
436.200
13:23:26
915
435.800
13:27:03
951
435.400
13:30:46
910
435.400
13:33:34
936
435.400
13:33:34
917
435.900
13:35:40
942
435.200
13:40:18
896
435.600
13:42:39
883
435.800
13:46:45
837
435.400
13:51:07
850
434.700
13:52:40
944
434.700
13:57:13
929
435.200
14:01:48
860
435.100
14:03:12
853
435.100
14:06:15
926
435.100
14:10:21
1026
435.400
14:14:44
973
435.200
14:20:31
918
435.400
14:21:31
152
435.300
14:21:55
681
435.300
14:21:55
892
434.900
14:26:21
585
434.300
14:27:43
422
434.300
14:27:43
895
434.000
14:29:50
848
434.900
14:31:00
135
434.600
14:31:11
742
434.600
14:31:11
822
433.700
14:32:50
961
433.400
14:33:30
844
433.100
14:34:40
10
433.100
14:34:40
31
433.100
14:34:40
953
431.600
14:37:32
1127
430.800
14:40:34
906
431.000
14:43:24
35
431.000
14:43:24
1079
431.000
14:43:24
47
431.000
14:43:24
1051
432.100
14:46:11
114
432.200
14:47:13
989
432.000
14:47:19
892
432.000
14:47:19
473
432.200
14:49:03
498
432.200
14:49:03
905
431.900
14:49:12
822
431.800
14:50:11
950
432.300
14:51:34
246
430.900
14:53:11
24
430.900
14:53:11
714
430.900
14:53:11
870
430.200
14:54:40
6
430.200
14:54:40
18
430.200
14:54:40
19
430.200
14:54:40
823
430.500
14:57:21
262
430.300
14:57:31
740
430.300
14:57:31
965
430.500
15:00:22
1023
430.100
15:00:36
980
431.300
15:04:44
1083
432.000
15:06:40
946
431.800
15:07:07
880
433.300
15:12:35
1016
433.300
15:12:35
902
432.900
15:14:15
996
433.100
15:17:53
865
432.800
15:20:18
944
432.200
15:22:21
886
431.800
15:23:36
970
431.300
15:25:55
964
431.400
15:29:02
885
431.400
15:30:51
598
431.000
15:33:03
335
431.000
15:33:03
628
431.100
15:36:06
359
431.100
15:36:06
921
430.900
15:36:07
940
431.200
15:39:16
782
430.900
15:40:45
34
430.900
15:40:45
34
430.900
15:40:45
945
430.900
15:42:18
821
431.200
15:43:49
941
431.200
15:45:47
1023
432.100
15:48:32
1015
432.500
15:50:35
570
432.500
15:51:35
389
432.500
15:51:35
519
432.600
15:52:00
409
432.600
15:52:00
320
434.000
15:54:45
537
434.000
15:54:45
422
433.700
15:55:18
274
433.900
15:55:55
565
433.900
15:55:55
863
434.000
15:57:02
891
435.200
15:58:52
168
435.000
15:59:33
672
435.000
15:59:33
847
435.400
16:00:34
944
435.100
16:01:06
830
435.700
16:02:55
940
435.800
16:05:03
855
436.100
16:05:03
926
435.900
16:06:58
999
435.800
16:07:33
940
435.000
16:08:38
456
433.700
16:10:37
527
433.700
16:10:37
365
434.200
16:12:03
636
434.100
16:12:03
880
435.400
16:13:55
882
435.100
16:14:23
810
435.300
16:15:11