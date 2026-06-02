Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 15:08
5,106 Euro
+3,11 % +0,154
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0385,11218:18
4,9975,07616:48
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

2 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 436.770p. The highest price paid per share was 445.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 430.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 559,982,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,462,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

958

430.700

08:00:58

957

430.200

08:01:49

1012

439.300

08:23:10

2

439.300

08:23:10

1218

439.400

08:23:10

955

438.600

08:23:30

841

438.400

08:23:40

961

437.800

08:24:35

949

437.300

08:27:02

938

436.700

08:33:30

123

437.100

08:37:00

823

437.500

08:39:09

997

436.500

08:43:04

946

437.000

08:51:26

926

439.100

08:56:32

1026

437.600

08:59:15

856

438.800

09:02:53

827

439.700

09:08:34

923

439.300

09:08:39

992

440.400

09:14:54

988

442.300

09:17:23

999

441.700

09:17:29

893

441.300

09:19:25

1009

439.900

09:25:35

896

440.000

09:27:59

880

440.100

09:34:50

1014

439.700

09:35:12

544

443.000

09:43:37

350

443.000

09:43:37

731

442.800

09:44:04

240

442.800

09:44:04

931

442.900

09:44:04

943

441.500

09:47:37

935

443.300

09:54:18

543

442.500

09:56:54

483

442.500

09:56:54

204

442.200

10:04:01

648

442.200

10:04:01

891

443.900

10:12:40

925

444.100

10:14:35

865

444.300

10:16:44

834

443.900

10:17:10

836

441.900

10:25:39

918

443.700

10:28:00

1013

443.300

10:33:54

937

443.000

10:34:37

1000

444.300

10:43:20

832

444.300

10:46:07

969

443.700

10:50:12

826

445.200

10:51:29

58

444.200

10:53:25

206

444.200

10:53:25

574

444.200

10:53:25

914

445.200

10:53:25

894

444.000

10:54:39

455

442.600

11:02:49

503

442.600

11:02:49

942

444.000

11:13:21

852

444.600

11:17:40

964

445.000

11:20:40

829

444.000

11:24:57

1022

442.200

11:29:09

462

441.100

11:35:05

551

441.100

11:35:05

1023

442.600

11:48:37

959

443.300

11:51:21

959

443.000

11:52:11

941

442.900

11:52:39

913

443.000

11:57:30

767

443.000

11:57:30

179

443.000

11:57:30

942

441.700

12:00:48

990

440.900

12:07:33

903

441.200

12:13:19

880

440.000

12:18:42

898

439.300

12:30:00

988

438.800

12:32:47

821

438.600

12:35:33

905

439.100

12:39:43

933

438.800

12:42:18

917

438.000

12:44:54

61

437.700

12:47:47

62

437.700

12:47:47

62

437.700

12:47:47

604

437.700

12:50:35

184

437.700

12:50:35

940

437.100

12:54:27

954

436.400

12:57:47

962

436.800

13:05:29

925

438.300

13:11:55

833

437.900

13:12:52

854

436.400

13:18:45

942

436.200

13:23:26

915

435.800

13:27:03

951

435.400

13:30:46

910

435.400

13:33:34

936

435.400

13:33:34

917

435.900

13:35:40

942

435.200

13:40:18

896

435.600

13:42:39

883

435.800

13:46:45

837

435.400

13:51:07

850

434.700

13:52:40

944

434.700

13:57:13

929

435.200

14:01:48

860

435.100

14:03:12

853

435.100

14:06:15

926

435.100

14:10:21

1026

435.400

14:14:44

973

435.200

14:20:31

918

435.400

14:21:31

152

435.300

14:21:55

681

435.300

14:21:55

892

434.900

14:26:21

585

434.300

14:27:43

422

434.300

14:27:43

895

434.000

14:29:50

848

434.900

14:31:00

135

434.600

14:31:11

742

434.600

14:31:11

822

433.700

14:32:50

961

433.400

14:33:30

844

433.100

14:34:40

10

433.100

14:34:40

31

433.100

14:34:40

953

431.600

14:37:32

1127

430.800

14:40:34

906

431.000

14:43:24

35

431.000

14:43:24

1079

431.000

14:43:24

47

431.000

14:43:24

1051

432.100

14:46:11

114

432.200

14:47:13

989

432.000

14:47:19

892

432.000

14:47:19

473

432.200

14:49:03

498

432.200

14:49:03

905

431.900

14:49:12

822

431.800

14:50:11

950

432.300

14:51:34

246

430.900

14:53:11

24

430.900

14:53:11

714

430.900

14:53:11

870

430.200

14:54:40

6

430.200

14:54:40

18

430.200

14:54:40

19

430.200

14:54:40

823

430.500

14:57:21

262

430.300

14:57:31

740

430.300

14:57:31

965

430.500

15:00:22

1023

430.100

15:00:36

980

431.300

15:04:44

1083

432.000

15:06:40

946

431.800

15:07:07

880

433.300

15:12:35

1016

433.300

15:12:35

902

432.900

15:14:15

996

433.100

15:17:53

865

432.800

15:20:18

944

432.200

15:22:21

886

431.800

15:23:36

970

431.300

15:25:55

964

431.400

15:29:02

885

431.400

15:30:51

598

431.000

15:33:03

335

431.000

15:33:03

628

431.100

15:36:06

359

431.100

15:36:06

921

430.900

15:36:07

940

431.200

15:39:16

782

430.900

15:40:45

34

430.900

15:40:45

34

430.900

15:40:45

945

430.900

15:42:18

821

431.200

15:43:49

941

431.200

15:45:47

1023

432.100

15:48:32

1015

432.500

15:50:35

570

432.500

15:51:35

389

432.500

15:51:35

519

432.600

15:52:00

409

432.600

15:52:00

320

434.000

15:54:45

537

434.000

15:54:45

422

433.700

15:55:18

274

433.900

15:55:55

565

433.900

15:55:55

863

434.000

15:57:02

891

435.200

15:58:52

168

435.000

15:59:33

672

435.000

15:59:33

847

435.400

16:00:34

944

435.100

16:01:06

830

435.700

16:02:55

940

435.800

16:05:03

855

436.100

16:05:03

926

435.900

16:06:58

999

435.800

16:07:33

940

435.000

16:08:38

456

433.700

16:10:37

527

433.700

16:10:37

365

434.200

16:12:03

636

434.100

16:12:03

880

435.400

16:13:55

882

435.100

16:14:23

810

435.300

16:15:11

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.