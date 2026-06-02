Date: 2 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- FULL PRESS RELEASE
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|28,100
|28,200
|18:19
|28,350
|28,450
|15:40
Date: 2 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:10
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: ALL SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED
|Date: 2 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE
...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: STOCK DIVIDEND ISSUE PRICE
|Date: 29 May 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE
...
► Artikel lesen
|08.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line
|07.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: FIRST QUARTER RESULTS 2026
|Date: 7 May 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE
...
► Artikel lesen
|06.03.
|Eurocommercial expandiert in Schweden und meldet starkes Mietwachstum