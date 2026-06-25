Date: 25 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- FULL PRESS RELEASE
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|27,400
|27,500
|18:05
|27,400
|27,500
|18:05
Date: 25 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:46
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: 18.5% TAKE UP OF STOCK DIVIDEND
|Date: 25 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE...
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|04.06.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (04.06.2026)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO LTD CNE100002RY5 0,0688 HKD 0,0075 EUR ADESSO SE DE000A0Z23Q5 - 0,78 EUR AGEAS SA/NV ADR US00844W2089 2...
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|04.06.
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.06.2026
|Das Instrument KYRA US5015562037 KYOCERA CORP. ADR/1 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.06.2026 The instrument KYRA US5015562037 KYOCERA CORP....
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|02.06.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: ALL SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED
|Date: 2 June 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE
...
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|29.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: STOCK DIVIDEND ISSUE PRICE
|Date: 29 May 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE
...
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