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Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
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WKN: A40GZV | ISIN: CA92767B1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ZF
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:40
0,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VIREO GROWTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIREO GROWTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3500,40010:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV26,850-3,76 %
JONDETECH SENSORS AB0,039-24,37 %
MORROW BANK AB1,110-3,98 %
VIREO GROWTH INC0,3500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.