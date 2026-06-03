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WKN: A3DV9T | ISIN: FR0014007LW0 | Ticker-Symbol: 7DO0
Frankfurt
03.06.26 | 08:04
0,057 Euro
-3,91 % -0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0740,07707:00
0,0590,09102.06.
Actusnews Wire
03.06.2026 08:23 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: Mining Activity for May 2026

Mining Activity for May 2026

In May 2026, measured in bitcoins, server performance is stable compared

to the previous month

With a Bitcoin price of around US$74,000, the annualized return for May 2026

is around 11% in a sustained market context

This yield reinforces CBI's strategy, the objective being to return to an

annualized return of 20% thanks to the rise of Bitcoin

Paris, France, June 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LWO -

ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") announces that, for

the month of May 2026, the yield of mining servers is around 11% annualized for a Bitcoin of

around US$74,000. This result is a testament to the stability and operational efficiency of

CBI's mining infrastructure, and reinforces the company's trajectory to progress towards a

target annualized return of 20% thanks to Bitcoin's expected rise.

In May 2026, Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) kept its Bitcoin mining infrastructure at full operational

capacity. The entire fleet, more than 700 operational servers, operated without major interruption, allowing for

regular production in line with forecasts. In May, the number of servers under review increased by 20 on

average, a figure comparable to April 2026.

Measured in US$, the annualized return for the month of May 2026 is around 11% for a Bitcoin close to

US$74,000. It is up from March 2026, when the return was around 8% for a Bitcoin in the same price zone.

Considering the volatility over the past few days, it is interesting to note that the annualized return over May

2026 would be around 8% for a Bitcoin at $70,000, and around 16% for a Bitcoin at $80,000. The objective is

to return to an annualized return of 20% thanks to the rise in Bitcoin.

This return is calculated by relating the gross margin generated by the activity (Bitcoins received during the

month minus the monthly electricity bill) to the amount invested in the servers, all of which is reduced on an

annual basis. The resale price of the servers is not taken into account in these estimates.

This profitability reflects the continuous control of operating costs, the energy efficiency of the infrastructure

deployed and the effectiveness of the optimization measures implemented throughout mining operations.

This profitability is also likely to increase or decrease depending on various criteria, including the purchase

price of the servers, the price of Bitcoin which directly influences the value of the commissions received, the

cost of electricity, as well as the difficulty rate of the Bitcoin network which measures the complexity of mining

a block. These annualized return figures are estimated for a given month, based on preliminary electricity

billing by Blockware Solutions. If this invoice is subsequently adjusted by Blockware Solutions to take into

account the actual consumption, the estimated yield is then adjusted retroactively.

1Composition of the portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets, including mining servers

CBI's portfolio of crypto-assets and related assets recorded a stable performance compared to the previous

month, supported by the Bitcoin price of around US$74,000 and the maintenance of the entire mining server

park at full capacity.

The portfolio remains a substantial size, guided by a sustained accumulation objective. It consists mainly of

Bitcoins received as part of mining operations, the value of which benefited from the stability of the price in

May 2026, in addition to assets directly related to the production infrastructure, in particular the mining servers.

It also includes fiat currency reserves that the group plans to deploy in accordance with its capital allocation

policy.

Tokens created by CBI itself are not subject to an accounting valuation.

It should be remembered that some listed crypto-assets are held for periods of more than twelve months, as

part of a long-term investment strategy, a strategy that is now supported by market dynamics.

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98524-cbi-2026-06-03-cbi-mining-activity-for-may-2026-vdef.pdf

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