CBI continues to implement its ACE strategy during February

2026

? In February, measured in Bitcoin, the yield from mining servers remained

strong compared to the prior month, reflecting stable network conditions

and continued operational optimization

? With Bitcoin trading at around $70,000, the annualized return is in the

range of 7% to 10%, offering attractive returns despite the persistent

volatility of the Bitcoin price

? Given the returns obtained, CBI has decided to prioritize Bitcoin mining

in the short term, while working with Blockware Solutions on a new

activity to extend the mining platform to server rentals for artificial

intelligence

Paris, France, March 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LWO

- ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") continues to

implement its ACE strategy during February 2026. The performance of mining servers,

measured in bitcoins, remains solid, reflecting the effectiveness of the group's operating

model in a still volatile market environment. With the price of bitcoin hovering around

$70,000, the annual return on mining is in the range of 7% to 10%. CBI is maintaining its policy

of holding onto Bitcoins ("hodl") in order to preserve its exposure to a potential market

rebound. CBI reaffirms its ambition to continue the gradual expansion of its server fleet,

adding servers dedicated to artificial intelligence.

In February 2026, Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) continued to leverage the strength and reliability of its

Bitcoin mining infrastructure, supported by the consistent implementation of its operational plan. Measured in

Bitcoin, server production remained at a high level compared to January 2026, benefiting from network

momentum and continuous efficiency improvements.

Measured in US dollars, the annualized return remains in the range of 7% to 10% for a Bitcoin price of around

$70,000. This performance reflects ongoing control of operating costs, the energy efficiency of the deployed

infrastructure, and the effectiveness of optimization measures implemented across mining operations. CBI

considers this level of annualized return to be in line with its long-term objectives in the context of a volatile

crypto-asset environment.

This profitability is likely to increase or decrease depending on the price of Bitcoin, which directly influences

the value of commissions received, the cost of electricity, and the Bitcoin network difficulty rate, which

measures the complexity of mining a Bitcoin block. The resale price of servers is not taken into account in

these estimates.

1Composition of the portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets, including mining servers

CBI's portfolio of crypto-assets and related assets remains significant, with a goal of steady accumulation. This

portfolio consists mainly of bitcoins produced by its mining activities, as well as assets related to production

infrastructure, such as mining servers. It also includes fiat currency reserves, which the group plans to allocate

in accordance with its capital deployment policy.

In line with the ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, this approach aims to provide CBI with increased

capabilities to pursue its international expansion, strengthen its sustainable credibility in the blockchain

ecosystem, and consolidate its strategic presence in priority markets, particularly in North America.

Tokens created by CBI itself are not valued and kept for -0-

.

It should be noted that certain listed crypto-assets are held for periods exceeding twelve months, in line with

a deliberately long-term investment perspective.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZhsksZnYZvJnnBwZphpZ2KXmGuTmWaZaGbJnJdxap/IaZuRnZtimZqXZnJnnmZm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96910-cbi-2026-03-09-cbi-mining-and-portfolio-as-of-february-28-2026-final.pdf