CBI continues to implement its ACE strategy during February
2026
? In February, measured in Bitcoin, the yield from mining servers remained
strong compared to the prior month, reflecting stable network conditions
and continued operational optimization
? With Bitcoin trading at around $70,000, the annualized return is in the
range of 7% to 10%, offering attractive returns despite the persistent
volatility of the Bitcoin price
? Given the returns obtained, CBI has decided to prioritize Bitcoin mining
in the short term, while working with Blockware Solutions on a new
activity to extend the mining platform to server rentals for artificial
intelligence
Paris, France, March 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LWO
- ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") continues to
implement its ACE strategy during February 2026. The performance of mining servers,
measured in bitcoins, remains solid, reflecting the effectiveness of the group's operating
model in a still volatile market environment. With the price of bitcoin hovering around
$70,000, the annual return on mining is in the range of 7% to 10%. CBI is maintaining its policy
of holding onto Bitcoins ("hodl") in order to preserve its exposure to a potential market
rebound. CBI reaffirms its ambition to continue the gradual expansion of its server fleet,
adding servers dedicated to artificial intelligence.
In February 2026, Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) continued to leverage the strength and reliability of its
Bitcoin mining infrastructure, supported by the consistent implementation of its operational plan. Measured in
Bitcoin, server production remained at a high level compared to January 2026, benefiting from network
momentum and continuous efficiency improvements.
Measured in US dollars, the annualized return remains in the range of 7% to 10% for a Bitcoin price of around
$70,000. This performance reflects ongoing control of operating costs, the energy efficiency of the deployed
infrastructure, and the effectiveness of optimization measures implemented across mining operations. CBI
considers this level of annualized return to be in line with its long-term objectives in the context of a volatile
crypto-asset environment.
This profitability is likely to increase or decrease depending on the price of Bitcoin, which directly influences
the value of commissions received, the cost of electricity, and the Bitcoin network difficulty rate, which
measures the complexity of mining a Bitcoin block. The resale price of servers is not taken into account in
these estimates.
1Composition of the portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets, including mining servers
CBI's portfolio of crypto-assets and related assets remains significant, with a goal of steady accumulation. This
portfolio consists mainly of bitcoins produced by its mining activities, as well as assets related to production
infrastructure, such as mining servers. It also includes fiat currency reserves, which the group plans to allocate
in accordance with its capital deployment policy.
In line with the ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, this approach aims to provide CBI with increased
capabilities to pursue its international expansion, strengthen its sustainable credibility in the blockchain
ecosystem, and consolidate its strategic presence in priority markets, particularly in North America.
Tokens created by CBI itself are not valued and kept for -0-
.
It should be noted that certain listed crypto-assets are held for periods exceeding twelve months, in line with
a deliberately long-term investment perspective.
