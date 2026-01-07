Anzeige
WKN: A3DV9T | ISIN: FR0014007LW0 | Ticker-Symbol: 7DO0
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 07:30
0,203 Euro
-0,49 % -0,001
Actusnews Wire
07.01.2026 08:23 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI continues to implement its ACE strategy during December 2025

CBI continues to implement its ACE strategy during December

2025

In December 2025, measured in Bitcoins, the return on CBI's mining servers

is stable compared to the previous month

In the same month, measured in USD, the mining return remains superior to

13% per year with Bitcoin at $87,500

CBI maintains its policy of holding Bitcoins in its portfolio in order to position

itself for a possible market rebound and aims to expand its server fleet

Paris, France, January 6, 2025, at 8:00 am CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LWO

- ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") continues to

implement its ACE strategy during December 2025. The performance of mining servers,

measured in Bitcoins, remains stable compared to the previous month, reflecting the

strength of the group's operating model in a still volatile market environment. Over the same

month, measured in USD, mining returns remained above 13% per annum with Bitcoin at USD

87,500. CBI is maintaining its policy of holding Bitcoins in its portfolio in order to position

itself for a possible market rebound and aims to expand its server fleet.

With the recent acquisition of 210 additional Bitmain S21 Pro 234T servers and 24 Bitmain S21+ 235T servers,

CBI continues to rapidly expand its mining infrastructure, and the network now has 718 servers. The 24 Bitmain

S21+ 235T servers were recently connected to the Bitcoin network, while the 210 Bitmain S21 Pro 234T

servers will be connected in the coming weeks and are not yet contributing to the business's performance.

In December 2025, the yield of mining servers, measured in Bitcoins, remained stable. This development is in

line with the sector context, where the most efficient infrastructures are managing to maintain stable

performance despite the increased difficulty of the network and the volatility of crypto-asset prices. It also

confirms the strength of CBI's operating model and its ability to operate sustainably in a demanding competitive

environment.

Over the same period, measured in USD, mining returns remained above 13% per annum with a Bitcoin price

of USD 87,500. This level of return is considered attractive. It reflects CBI's control of operating costs, the

energy performance of the infrastructure deployed, and the continuous optimization of Bitcoin production

capacity. This profitability is likely to fluctuate upwards or downwards depending in particular on the price of

Bitcoin, which directly influences the value of commissions received, the cost of electricity, and the difficulty

rate of the Bitcoin network, which measures the complexity of mining a Bitcoin block and therefore the level of

commissions earned by CBI.

1During December 2025, CBI did not make any significant sales of Bitcoins, except for those strictly necessary

to pay for electricity. This strategy aims to maintain direct exposure to Bitcoin and enable the group to take full

advantage of any rebound in the crypto-asset markets. In the absence of a rebound, and especially in the

event of a market downturn, the value of the assets held by CBI would be reduced accordingly.

Composition of the portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets, including mining servers

CBI's portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets remains significant and is gradually growing, without taking

into account the valuation of the company's own tokens. This portfolio mainly comprises Bitcoins from mining

operations and assets related to production infrastructure, in particular mining servers.

The portfolio also includes fiat currency holdings, which are currently intended to be invested in accordance

with the group's allocation strategy.

In line with the ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, this policy aims to provide CBI with additional levers to

support its international growth, sustainably strengthen its credibility within the blockchain ecosystem, and

consolidate its strategic presence in key markets, particularly in North America.

It should be noted that some of the crypto assets listed below may be held for periods longer than 12 months.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mm+dY5VpkpeYyGtulpdtaGVnbWhil2DKbpPHnJKaa8qaa3CVyG2XbJiVZnJmnWZn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95811-cbi-2026-01-06-cbi-mining-and-portfolio-as-of-december-31-2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
