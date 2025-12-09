CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI completes the acquisition of additional last-generation Bitmain miners using funds recently raised

CBI completes the acquisition of additional last-generation

Paris, France - December 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI - Euronext Growth Paris:

FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI")

announces the acquisition of 210 Bitmain S21 Pro 234T servers and 24 Bitmain S21+ 235T

servers, bringing the CBI network to a total of 718 servers. This transaction marks one of the

largest network expansions to date. It directly strengthens CBI's ability to accumulate

bitcoins at a cost below market price, in line with the performance objectives set out in its

ACE strategy.

Expansion of the current server network

With this acquisition of 210 additional Bitmain S21 Pro 234T servers and 24 Bitmain S21+ 235T servers, CBI

continues to rapidly expand its mining infrastructure. After taking into account the energization of 4 additional

servers since December 1, 2025, the network of CBI now consists of 718 servers.

In line with CBI's strategy to accelerate energy-efficient bitcoin mining, the new batch of servers will

significantly increase total computing power and promote long-term revenue generation. In line with CBI's

strategy to accelerate energy-efficient bitcoin mining, the new batch of servers will significantly increase total

computing power and promote long-term revenue generation.

Their operational deployment, which is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2025/early

January 2026 in accordance with the agreement with Blockware Solutions, will enable CBI to optimize its cost

structure, improve the reliability of its fleet, and enhance the overall efficiency of mining operations. This

acquisition will ultimately contribute to more predictable and sustainable bitcoin production over time. By

leveraging established partner facilities, standardized maintenance protocols, and optimized hosting

conditions, CBI aims to maximize uptime and ensure near-immediate additional hash power once installation

is complete.

CBI now has four types of mining servers (Bitmain S21 Hydro 335T, Bitmain S21 Pro 234T, Bitmain S21+

235T, Bitmain S21XP 270T), each with its own performance in terms of computing power and energy

1consumption. This allows CBI to position itself flexibly in order to maximize the intrinsic performance of its

server fleet.

Financing the acquisition

This acquisition is being financed through a combination of resources, including a US$1 million loan recently

obtained from a leading international financial institution in the form of a revolving credit facility. The loan is

secured by bitcoins deposited by CBI, with standard cross-collateralization and collateral release clauses

based on fluctuations in the price of bitcoin, in line with market practices applicable to digital asset-backed

financing. The amount available may therefore be adjusted upwards depending on the volume of additional

collateral that may be provided. The interest rate and key financial terms are in line with standards applicable

to this type of financing.

In addition, the cash proceeds raised through the OCEANE 2030 contributed to financing this expansion.

These sources of financing enable CBI to implement its growth plan without compromising its operational

flexibility, while continuing to invest strategically in high-performance Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

Continued expansion as part of the ACE strategy

This acquisition further strengthens the EARN pillar of CBI's ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, enabling

the company to build one of the most robust Bitcoin generation infrastructures among publicly traded European

companies specializing in blockchain.

This acquisition supports CBI's goal of expanding its international mining operations, increasing its exposure

to the US market, and capitalizing on global opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem.

Disclaimers

The completion of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to

major uncertainties, and failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a material and adverse impact on the

value of CBI's assets and liabilities. In addition, investing in crypto-assets involves risks related in particular to their intrinsic

volatility that could have an impact on CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it useful to remember that the past

performance of crypto-assets is not a guarantee of future performance. A detailed description of the risks associated with

an investment in CBI securities can be found in the Company's financial reports available on CBI's website.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2), whose

objective is to build the largest possible portfolio of Bitcoins and other crypto-assets by buying them at a below-market

price by applying the ACE strategy: ACQUIRE, the purchase mainly of Bitcoins on the market; CREATE, the creation of

its own utility tokens in the field of the metaverse (AlphaVerse, Football at AlphaVerse) or that of digital assets backed by

real goods (Gemplay, diamonds); EARN, the acquisition of Bitcoin at a reduced cost via mining operations, as part of a

long-term strategic partnership with Blockchain Solutions, one of the first Bitcoin miners in the United States. To learn

more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

About Blockware Solutions

Blockware Solutions, LLC ("BWS") is an American company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency

mining services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Blockware Solutions provides comprehensive

solutions, including mining hardware sales, secure data center hosting, and blockchain investment advisory services. The

company also operates a large-scale network of mining farms and contributes to the decentralization of the Bitcoin network.

Leveraging its technical expertise and commitment to transparency, Blockware helps individuals and institutions grow their

digital asset businesses. For more information, visit www.blockwaresolutions.com.

Contacts

2Emetteur - CBI - info@cbicorp.io

Listing sponsor Euronext - Atout Capital info@atoutcapital.com

OTCQB sponsor - Aldebaran Global Advisors hello@aldebaran-ad

