CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI acquires 170 additional servers for Bitcoin mining

CBI acquires 170 additional servers for Bitcoin mining

CBI acquires 150 S21+ servers and 20 S21 XP servers from Blockware

Solutions.

This investment of US$0.6 million offers an estimated annual return of over

30%, in line with the servers already in operation, and allows the acquisition

of Bitcoins at a discount to the market price.

CBI has terminated its publishing contract with Brilliantcrypto and

reallocated the resources thus freed up to Bitcoin mining.

Paris, France - October 7, 2025 - 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI - Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 -

ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") has acquired 150 S21+

servers and 20 S21 XP servers from Blockware Solutions for a total investment of US$0.6 million,

offering an estimated annual return of over 30%, in line with the performance of servers already in

operation, and allowing Bitcoins to be accumulated at a significant discount to market price. At the

same time, CBI terminated its publishing contract with Brilliantcrypto in order to refocus and

optimize the use of its resources towards its mining activities, thereby strengthening its growth

strategy focused on performance and sustainable value creation.

Acquisition of 170 Bitcoin mining servers with an estimated annual return of over 30%, enabling

Bitcoins to be acquired at a discount to market price.

CBI is accelerating its growth strategy in energy-efficient Bitcoin mining by collaborating with Blockware

Solutions, a US partner renowned for its expertise in hosting and managing mining infrastructure. Blockware

Solutions is a recognized player in the blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining sector. The

company stands out for its ability to operate large-scale facilities, provide cutting-edge hosting services, and

develop innovative technological solutions, making it a natural partner for CBI.

CBI has acquired 150 S21+ servers and 20 S21 XP servers from Blockware Solutions. These 170 servers

are expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

This $0.6 million investment is being made under the same contractual and operational framework as

previous investments, with an estimated annual return of over 30%, in line with the servers already in

operation.

This investment scheme allows Bitcoins to be acquired at a discount to market price.

This new tranche aims to increase overall computing power and strengthen CBI's position in the

high-performance Bitcoin mining segment.

1This mechanism is part of CBI's ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, strengthening its ability to seize

international growth opportunities and helping to position CBI as a key player in the blockchain ecosystem,

while maximizing its exposure to the US market.

Termination of the Brilliantcrypto contract and reallocation of the resources thus freed up to Bitcoin mining

As indicated in the 2024-2025 Annual Financial Report, CBI found that Brilliantcrypto was not complying with

its contractual obligations. On several occasions during this financial year, CBI notified Brilliantcrypto of

certain significant shortcomings in the Brilliantcrypto game and requested that corrective measures be

implemented. Pending the implementation of these corrective measures, payment of the guaranteed

minimum for the 2024-2025 financial year due on April 1, 2025, was unilaterally suspended by CBI on the

basis of the principle of exception for non-performance. A formal notice was sent in early July 2025.

In early October 2025, more than 60 days after sending the formal notice, CBI considered that Brilliantcrypto

was still not complying with its contractual obligations and, as a result, sent Brilliantcrypto a notice of

termination of the contract for the publication of the Brilliantcrypto game with immediate effect. CBI

reallocated the resources thus freed up to Bitcoin mining.

This termination has no impact on the sale of CBI shares to Colopl, which is a separate transaction. Any

sales of CBI shares on the market by Colopl remain strictly limited to 5% of daily trading volume.

Disclaimers

The completion of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to

major uncertainties, and failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a material and adverse impact on the

value of CBI's assets and liabilities. In addition, investing in crypto-assets involves risks related in particular to their

intrinsic volatility that could have an impact on CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it useful to remember that the

past performance of crypto-assets is not a guarantee of future performance. A detailed description of the risks

associated with an investment in CBI securities can be found in the Company's financial reports available on CBI's

website.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES SA

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2),

whose objective is to build the largest possible portfolio of Bitcoins and other crypto-assets by buying them at a

below-market price by applying the ACE strategy: ACQUIRE, the purchase mainly of Bitcoins on the market; CREATE,

the creation of its own utility tokens in the field of the metaverse (AlphaVerse, Football at AlphaVerse) or that of digital

assets backed by real goods (Gemplay, diamonds); EARN, the acquisition of Bitcoin at a reduced cost via mining

operations, as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Blockchain Solutions, one of the first Bitcoin miners in the

United States. To learn more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

Contacts

Emetteur - CBI / info@cbicorp.io

Listing sponsor Euronext - Atout Capital / info@atoutcapital.com

OTCQB sponsor - Aldebaran Global Advisors / hello@aldebaran-ad

