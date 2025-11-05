CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI continues to implement its ACE strategy, with an annualized return on investment from mining activities exceeding 30% in October 2025.

CBI continues to implement its ACE strategy, with an
annualized return on investment from mining activities
exceeding 30% in October 2025.
Mining activities recorded a return on investment of over 30% in October
2025 as part of the partnership with Blockware Solutions
These results confirm the returns observed since the program's launch in
June 2025, which also stand at over 30% on an annualized basis
CBI's crypto-asset portfolio continues to expand
Paris, France, November 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris:
FR0014007LWO - ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI")
announces that mining activities recorded a return on investment of over 30% in October
2025 as part of its partnership with Blockware Solutions. In addition, CBI's portfolio has
been strengthened and continues its expansion.
Blockware Solutions is a leading company in the field of blockchain infrastructure and
cryptocurrency mining. It stands out for its expertise in managing large-scale facilities, providing
high-performance hosting services, and designing advanced technological solutions, making it an
ideal strategic partner for CBI.
In October 2025, CBI recorded significant growth in its mining activity. This performance excludes
profits on server resales, which cannot be considered recurring. In total, for the month of October
2025, CBI generated a return on investment of more than 30% on an annualized basis.
This profitability is likely to fluctuate upwards or downwards depending on factors such as the price
of Bitcoin, which directly influences the value of commissions received (calculations for October
2025 are based on a reference price of $115,000, as for previous months), the cost of electricity,
which influences operating costs, and the Bitcoin network difficulty rate, which measures the
complexity of mining a Bitcoin block and therefore the volume of commissions earned by CBI.
1 Composition of the portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets, including mining servers
CBI's crypto-asset portfolio continues to grow. This growth reflects a sustained accumulation policy
aimed at consolidating CBI's presence in the crypto-asset market
The portfolio also includes fiat currency holdings, currently earmarked for the purchase of Bitcoins
and valued at their face value.
In line with the ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, this initiative aims to provide CBI with
additional leverage to accelerate its global growth. It helps to establish the company's long-term
credibility within the blockchain ecosystem and strengthen its strategic presence in the North
American market.
