Das Instrument 7DO0 FR0014007LW0 CRYPTO BLOCKC.IND. EO-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2025

The instrument 7DO0 FR0014007LW0 CRYPTO BLOCKC.IND. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 24.10.2025



Das Instrument QM30 US66982D1046 NOVA MINERALS SPONS.ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2025

The instrument QM30 US66982D1046 NOVA MINERALS SPONS.ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2025





