In January, measured in Bitcoin, the yield from mining servers remained

strong compared to the prior month, reflecting stable network conditions and

continued operational optimization

• With the Bitcoin price at $78,000, annualized mining yield was above 12%,

confirming that mining operations continue to deliver attractive returns

despite ongoing Bitcoin price volatility

• Given the returns obtained, CBI has decided to prioritize Bitcoin mining in the

short term, while working with Blockware Solutions on a new activity to

extend the mining platform to server rentals for artificial intelligence

Paris, France, February 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris:

FR0014007LWO - ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF) - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI")

continues to implement its ACE strategy during January 2026. The performance of mining

servers, measured in Bitcoins, remains solid, reflecting the effectiveness of the group's

operating model in a still volatile market environment. Over the same period, expressed in

USD, the annualized mining yield remains above 12%, based on a Bitcoin valued at USD

78,000. CBI is maintaining its policy of holding Bitcoins in its portfolio in order to preserve

its exposure to a potential market rebound and reaffirms its ambition to continue the gradual

expansion of its server fleet.

In January 2026, CBI continued to benefit from the robustness of its mining infrastructure and the disciplined

execution of its operational strategy. Measured in Bitcoin, the yield generated by the mining servers remained

at a solid level compared to the previous month, reflecting stable network conditions and the ongoing

optimization of mining capacity. This performance confirms the ability of mature infrastructures to deliver

consistent results despite fluctuations in network difficulty and market volatility.

Measured in USD, the annualized mining yield for January remained above 12% with bitcoin valued at

78,000$, a level considered attractive within the mining sector. This performance reflects the continued control

of operating costs, the energy efficiency of the deployed infrastructure, and the effectiveness of the

optimization measures implemented across the mining operations. The Company considers this level of

annualized return to be fully aligned with its long-term objectives in the context of a volatile crypto-asset

environment.

During the month, mining operations were temporarily affected by severe winter weather conditions in certain

regions of the United States, where snowstorms caused short-term disruptions to energy availability and

access to mining sites. These events resulted in a limited reduction in mining output over a few days, from

January 24 2026, to January 28, 2026, in one of the mining facilities. However, thanks to the resilience of the

1infrastructure and the responsiveness of operational teams, normal operating conditions were restored rapidly,

and the overall impact on monthly performance remained contained.

This profitability is likely to go up as well as down, depending on the price of Bitcoin, which directly influences

the value of the commissions received, the cost of electricity, as well as the difficulty rate of the Bitcoin network,

which measures the complexity of mining a Bitcoin block. The resale price of the servers is not taken into

account in these calculations.

Composition of the portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets, including mining servers

CBI's portfolio of crypto-assets and similar assets remains substantial and continues to follow a steady

accumulation trajectory, excluding the valuation of the Company's own issued tokens. This portfolio is primarily

composed of Bitcoins generated through mining activities, as well as assets associated with production

infrastructure, notably mining servers.

The portfolio also includes holdings in fiat currencies, which are currently intended to be deployed in line with

the Group's capital allocation strategy. Consistent with the ACE strategy (Acquire, Create, Earn), this approach

is designed to provide CBI with additional levers to support its international expansion, strengthen its long-

term credibility within the blockchain ecosystem, and reinforce its strategic positioning in key markets,

particularly in North America.

It should be noted that certain crypto-assets listed may be held for periods

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJmakpdnaWmYm2ycZ5xsmGNmamiWk2WUmGHHyJZuZsnKbGlolJxmnJfIZnJnmG1m

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96380-cbi-2026-02-03-cbi-mining-and-portfolio-as-of-january-31-2026.pdf