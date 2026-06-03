Solita, the AI and data transformation company, has been granted Anthropic Authorised Reseller status, enabling its customers to buy Claude AI models, powered by Anthropic, directly from Solita in Amazon Bedrock securing EU data residency. This places Solita among a select group of European partners able to offer Claude with enterprise-grade governance and European data residency through AWS, supporting organisations that require strong compliance, security and data residency within the EU.

Under the agreement with Anthropic, Solita can resell Claude AI models to customers via the AWS Bedrock API as part of Solita's AWS cloud capacity resale or Solita's own AI-related offering. Claude is a family of state-of-the-art large language models developed by Anthropic. Anthropic requires partners to undergo a rigorous approval process to qualify for its reseller program.

Supporting EU data residency

When Anthropic's Claude models are consumed directly from Anthropic, the models are hosted globally without offering an EU data residency option a critical barrier for public sector organisations and highly regulated industries, where data must remain within EU borders.

Solita's agreement on reselling Claude models enables customers to meet EU data residency requirements while using state-of-the-art Claude models, removing a key commercial and compliance barrier for European customers deploying advanced large language models (LLM) in production. By combining Claude with Solita's EU-based cloud, software, data and AI expertise, customers can adopt state-of-the-art AI through a single trusted partner, under EU jurisdiction.

For European companies, this delivers:

Anthropic models with EU data residency infrastructure hosted by AWS, with compute and models in Europe. No data is routed to Anthropic's US infrastructure.

infrastructure hosted by AWS, with compute and models in Europe. No data is routed to Anthropic's US infrastructure. Faster time to production streamlining contracts, billing, and vendor management.

streamlining contracts, billing, and vendor management. Enterprise-grade setup Anthropic models with governance, security, logging and/or monitoring delivered by a Cloud MSP (Managed Services Provider) partner such as Solita.

"We are proud to be trusted as one of the first European resellers of Anthropic. This removes a major commercial barrier for organisations that want to use Claude models with European data residency and enables Solita to offer Anthropic Claude either as a standalone service or together with our broader AI offerings and accelerators," said Ossi Lindroos, CEO, Solita. "Finding new, structured ways of operating and delivering value in the new AI era is a challenge most of our customers are solving. We are excited to continue that journey together with Anthropic, Amazon and our wide network of cloud, data and AI partners."

From LLMs in European cloud to tailored AI accelerators

Anthropic's Claude remains currently the only frontier AI model available to customers on all three of the world's largest cloud platforms: AWS (Bedrock), Google Cloud (Vertex AI), and Microsoft Azure (Foundry) all which Solita partners with. This gives Solita customers flexibility to deploy Claude within their existing cloud strategy, combined with Solita's AI accelerators and consulting services to fast-track production use cases.

Amazon Bedrock is a platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale, used by more than 100,000 organisations worldwide.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at www.anthropic.com

About Solita

Solita is an AI and data transformation company that empowers businesses and societies to reinvent themselves. The company combines advanced technology, data innovation, and human insight to deliver strategic consulting, service design, software development, AI and analytics, and managed cloud services. Founded in 1996, Solita has grown into a vibrant community of more than 2,200 forward-thinkers, operating across nine countries: Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, and the UK.

www.solita.fi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603013999/en/

Contacts:

For further information

Solita, CEO Ossi Lindroos,

ossi.lindroos@solita.fi +358 40 750 7637



Solita, Lasse Girs, Head of AI Office,

lasse.girs@solita.fi, +358 40 591 8106