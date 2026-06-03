

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2027.



For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.90 to $6.00 per share on organic revenue growth of 6.75 to 7.25 percent.



'With a uniquely robust pipeline, our tuck-in M&A and investment strategy activated, and continued financial discipline, we are poised to build on our FY26 performance,' said Thierry Pieton, Medtronic chief financial officer.



The company also announced that the Medtronic board of directors approved an increase in Medtronic's cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 to $0.72 per ordinary share, payable on July 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2026.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MDT is trading on the NYSE at $73.48, down $0.26 or 0.35 percent.



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