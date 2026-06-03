Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thomas as Vice-President Projects (USA) and Orla Abrahams as Community Relations Coordinator (USA) for the Company's Mt. Margaret copper-gold project in Washington State.

Mr. Thomas will lead project development activities for Mt. Margaret, including engineering, permitting, regulatory strategy, project execution, and stakeholder engagement as the Company advances the project and advances the potential spin-out of Mt. Margaret into a new, U.S.-focused public company. Ms. Abrahams will support community relations, stakeholder engagement, workforce development initiatives, public communications, and regional partnerships associated with the advancement of the project. Subsequent to the proposed spinout, Mr. Thomas will be the Chief Project Officer of the potential US spin out Company.

"We are excited to add Mr. Thomas and Ms. Abrahams to our growing team," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Advancing this large, copper-gold porphyry deposit in the United States will be well served by their strong technical backgrounds, experience in permitting and building mines, and their commitment to working with communities."

David Thomas

David Thomas is an internationally experienced senior executive with more than 40 years of experience across the global resource sector, including mining, metals, energy, and large-scale capital development. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions including President, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, General Director, and EPC Engineering Manager. His experience includes leadership and project execution roles with globally recognized organizations including Newmont Mining, Nordgold, Coeur Mining, and Ausenco, where he has advanced major resource projects across multiple international jurisdictions.

David's expertise spans the full mining value chain, including exploration, feasibility studies, mine construction, operational readiness, production optimization, logistics, commercial strategy, and market development. He brings extensive experience across copper, gold, silver, critical minerals, and bulk commodities, with a strong track record of advancing projects from development through production.

Orla Abrahams

Orla Abrahams is a stakeholder engagement and business development professional with more than 10 years of experience across the mining, engineering, and professional services sectors, supporting strategic initiatives, communications, relationship development, and external engagement activities. Having lived and worked across Europe, Africa, and North America, she brings a global perspective and collaborative approach to building relationships among industry, communities, government, and other stakeholders.

As Community Relations Coordinator for the Mt. Margaret Project, Orla supports community relations, stakeholder engagement, workforce development initiatives, government and agency outreach, and public communications associated with the advancement of the project. Her work focuses on strengthening relationships with local communities, Indigenous groups, educational institutions, industry organizations, and regional partners while supporting the Company's commitment to responsible resource development, transparent engagement, and long-term value creation.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia as well as the large, Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including the potential of the Mt. Margaret deposit and the Company's future plans concerning Mt. Margaret; the timing and successful completion of the spin out of the Mt. Margaret asset into a new US focused listed entity; the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299911

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.